The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute to make it 1-1, at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in the second-half stoppage time, the match trudged into extra-time. In case the contest remains level after 30 minutes, the game will go into penalties.

Here is Germany’s record in penalty shootouts:

Competition Round Match Score Winner Euro 2016 Quarterfinal Germany vs Italy 7-6 Germany FIFA World Cup 2006 Quarterfinal Germany vs Argentina 5-3 Germany Euro 1996 Semifinal Germany vs England 7-6 Germany FIFA World Cup 1990 Semifinal Germany vs England 5-4 Germany FIFA World Cup 1986 Quarterfinal Germany vs Mexico 4-1 Germany FIFA World Cup 1982 Semifinal Germany vs France 8-7 Germany Euro 1976 Final Czechia vs Germany 7-5 Czechia

WHEN DID GERMANY LAST LOSE A PENALTY SHOOTOUT?

Germany last lost a penalty shootout in the Euro 1976 final, when Czechia, then known as Czech Republic, beat it 7-5.