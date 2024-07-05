The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute to make it 1-1, at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.
After either team failed to find a breakthrough in the second-half stoppage time, the match trudged into extra-time. In case the contest remains level after 30 minutes, the game will go into penalties.
Here is Germany’s record in penalty shootouts:
|Competition
|Round
|Match
|Score
|Winner
|Euro 2016
|Quarterfinal
|Germany vs Italy
|7-6
|Germany
|FIFA World Cup 2006
|Quarterfinal
|Germany vs Argentina
|5-3
|Germany
|Euro 1996
|Semifinal
|Germany vs England
|7-6
|Germany
|FIFA World Cup 1990
|Semifinal
|Germany vs England
|5-4
|Germany
|FIFA World Cup 1986
|Quarterfinal
|Germany vs Mexico
|4-1
|Germany
|FIFA World Cup 1982
|Semifinal
|Germany vs France
|8-7
|Germany
|Euro 1976
|Final
|Czechia vs Germany
|7-5
|Czechia
WHEN DID GERMANY LAST LOSE A PENALTY SHOOTOUT?
Germany last lost a penalty shootout in the Euro 1976 final, when Czechia, then known as Czech Republic, beat it 7-5.
