Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Germany in penalty shootouts as ESP v GER goes into extra time?

The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute in Germany on Friday.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 23:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Dani Olmo in action with Germany’s Florian Wirtz and Joshua Kimmich.
Spain’s Dani Olmo in action with Germany’s Florian Wirtz and Joshua Kimmich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Spain's Dani Olmo in action with Germany's Florian Wirtz and Joshua Kimmich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute to make it 1-1, at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in the second-half stoppage time, the match trudged into extra-time. In case the contest remains level after 30 minutes, the game will go into penalties.

Here is Germany’s record in penalty shootouts:

Competition Round Match Score Winner
Euro 2016 Quarterfinal Germany vs Italy 7-6 Germany
FIFA World Cup 2006 Quarterfinal Germany vs Argentina 5-3 Germany
Euro 1996 Semifinal Germany vs England 7-6 Germany
FIFA World Cup 1990 Semifinal Germany vs England 5-4 Germany
FIFA World Cup 1986 Quarterfinal Germany vs Mexico 4-1 Germany
FIFA World Cup 1982 Semifinal Germany vs France 8-7 Germany
Euro 1976 Final Czechia vs Germany 7-5 Czechia

WHEN DID GERMANY LAST LOSE A PENALTY SHOOTOUT?

Germany last lost a penalty shootout in the Euro 1976 final, when Czechia, then known as Czech Republic, beat it 7-5.

