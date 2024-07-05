Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v GER

PREVIEW

Germany faces rival championship challenger Spain in the mouth-watering Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday.

The Germans are enjoying their finest international tournament in eight years, with home fans hoping for their first trophy in a decade, but their match against Spain is also viewed as a premature final between two of the competition’s hottest sides.

The Germans are also facing a 36-year winless streak in tournaments against Spain, with their previous triumph dating back to Euro 1988.

They lost the 2010 World Cup semifinal, the 2008 Euro final, and the Nations League 6-0 four years ago.

SPAIN VS GERMANY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 26

Spain: 8

Germany: 9

Draws: 9

Spain has scored 32 goals in those matches, while the Germans has netted 31 times.