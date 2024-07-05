MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v GER

The two side have played each other 26 time, in which Spain has score 32 goals, while the Germans have netted 31 times.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 07:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s midfielder Rodri (l) and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala.
Spain’s midfielder Rodri (l) and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spain’s midfielder Rodri (l) and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Germany faces rival championship challenger Spain in the mouth-watering Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday.

The Germans are enjoying their finest international tournament in eight years, with home fans hoping for their first trophy in a decade, but their match against Spain is also viewed as a premature final between two of the competition’s hottest sides.

The Germans are also facing a 36-year winless streak in tournaments against Spain, with their previous triumph dating back to Euro 1988.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Germany out to snap 36-year winless run against Spain

They lost the 2010 World Cup semifinal, the 2008 Euro final, and the Nations League 6-0 four years ago.

SPAIN VS GERMANY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 26

Spain: 8

Germany: 9

Draws: 9

Spain has scored 32 goals in those matches, while the Germans has netted 31 times.

