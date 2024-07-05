MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v GER

Take a look at the predicted lineups for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between Spain and Germany being played at the MHPArena, Stuttgart.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 07:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s midfielder Nico Williams (l) celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with his teammate Lamine Yama.
Spain's midfielder Nico Williams (l) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his teammate Lamine Yama. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spain’s midfielder Nico Williams (l) celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with his teammate Lamine Yama. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hosts Germany’s talented squad led by captain Ilkay Gundogan will be under scrutiny when it steps onto the MHPArena in Stuttgart pitch to face high-flying SPain in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday.

Despite finishing top of Group A with seven points, Germany stumbled to an unexpected draw against neighbours Switzerland that raised a few questions, however, a convincing performance against Denmark in round of 16 has rekindled the expectation of the entire nation waiting for its first trophy in a decade.

On the other hand, Spain has been in scintillating form in Germany, winning four out of its four matches in style. The 2008 champions will look to repeat its performance in the final of that tournament to book its place in the semifinal.

Friday’s game, with both teams on a mission to make a statement on the big stage, will be the perfect chance to prove their critics wrong as they seek challenge for the European Championship title.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Germany out to snap 36-year winless run against Spain

SPAIN VS GERMANY PREDICTED LINEUPS

Spain predicted lineup (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Germany predicted lineup(4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

