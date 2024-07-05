Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v GER

Hosts Germany’s talented squad led by captain Ilkay Gundogan will be under scrutiny when it steps onto the MHPArena in Stuttgart pitch to face high-flying SPain in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday.

Despite finishing top of Group A with seven points, Germany stumbled to an unexpected draw against neighbours Switzerland that raised a few questions, however, a convincing performance against Denmark in round of 16 has rekindled the expectation of the entire nation waiting for its first trophy in a decade.

On the other hand, Spain has been in scintillating form in Germany, winning four out of its four matches in style. The 2008 champions will look to repeat its performance in the final of that tournament to book its place in the semifinal.

Friday’s game, with both teams on a mission to make a statement on the big stage, will be the perfect chance to prove their critics wrong as they seek challenge for the European Championship title.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Germany out to snap 36-year winless run against Spain

SPAIN VS GERMANY PREDICTED LINEUPS

Spain predicted lineup (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Germany predicted lineup(4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz