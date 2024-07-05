Spain vs Germany LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: When, where to watch ESP v GER; Match preview

PREVIEW
Hosts Germany will take on the the high-flying Spain in a tantalizing encounter in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal on Friday, June 5.
Under coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain has been a perfect record in the ongoing European Championship. The 2008-winners looked to have found its groove back on the pitch. La Roja has dazzled in attack and also looked settle in defence.
Julian Nagelsmann’s team has won two out of three out of four matches in the home tournament and has scored 10 goals, while conceding only one.
The clash will also fare Spanish young winger duo of Nico Williams and Lemine Yamal against Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.
Spain will bank of its attackers while Germany will look to absorb the pressure and then launching its own offence.
However, the main fight will take place in the middle of the park where Toni Kroos and Rodri will battle it out.
