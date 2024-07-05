MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Germany LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: When, where to watch ESP v GER; Match preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain and Germany at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 06:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s midfielder Toni Kroos, Germany’s midfielder Leroy Sane (r).
Germany’s midfielder Toni Kroos, Germany’s midfielder Leroy Sane (r). | Photo Credit: AFP
Germany's midfielder Toni Kroos, Germany's midfielder Leroy Sane (r). | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Hosts Germany will take on the the high-flying Spain in a tantalizing encounter in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal on Friday, June 5.

Under coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain has been a perfect record in the ongoing European Championship. The 2008-winners looked to have found its groove back on the pitch. La Roja has dazzled in attack and also looked settle in defence.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team has won two out of three out of four matches in the home tournament and has scored 10 goals, while conceding only one.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Germany out to snap 36-year winless run against Spain

The clash will also fare Spanish young winger duo of Nico Williams and Lemine Yamal against Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Spain will bank of its attackers while Germany will look to absorb the pressure and then launching its own offence.

However, the main fight will take place in the middle of the park where Toni Kroos and Rodri will battle it out.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off?
The Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain vs Germany will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, on Friday, July 5 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain vs Germany will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to livestream the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

