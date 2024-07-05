MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Portugal vs France quarterfinal match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Portugal and France at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 05:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Michael Oliver.
Referee Michael Oliver. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Referee Michael Oliver. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe will face off against each other as Portugal takes on France in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

England’s Michael Oliver will be the referee for the match. Oliver belongs to the select group of referees in the Premier League. He received his FIFA badge in 2012, allowing him to officiate in major international matches. He was appointed to take charge of the final of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was promoted to the UEFA Elite Group of Referees in 2018.

In a May 2022 FIFA pronouncement, Oliver was listed as one of six English officials to oversee matches at that November and December’s World Cup.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Misfiring forward lines need to spark into life for France, Portugal

Fellow countrymen Stuart Burt and Dan Cook will be assistant referees. Pol van Boekel of Netherlands will be the Video Assistnat Referee.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR PORTUGAL VS FRANCE

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)
Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt (England) and Dan Cook (England)
Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: David Coote (England) and Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
Fourth official: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Portugal vs France quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE score, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal updates: ARG v ECU, Where to watch, 6:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Key battles to look out for during Argentina vs Ecuador quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: What happened when Argentina last played Ecuador?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Portugal vs France quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE score, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal updates: ARG v ECU, Where to watch, 6:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Key stats and numbers ahead of ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why is there no extra-time in quarterfinal or semifinal of Copa America 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Arsenal signs goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford after playing on loan last season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Portugal vs France quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE score, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal updates: ARG v ECU, Where to watch, 6:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Key battles to look out for during Argentina vs Ecuador quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: What happened when Argentina last played Ecuador?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment