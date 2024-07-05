Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Portugal vs France quarterfinal match?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe will face off against each other as Portugal takes on France in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

England’s Michael Oliver will be the referee for the match. Oliver belongs to the select group of referees in the Premier League. He received his FIFA badge in 2012, allowing him to officiate in major international matches. He was appointed to take charge of the final of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was promoted to the UEFA Elite Group of Referees in 2018.

In a May 2022 FIFA pronouncement, Oliver was listed as one of six English officials to oversee matches at that November and December’s World Cup.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Misfiring forward lines need to spark into life for France, Portugal

Fellow countrymen Stuart Burt and Dan Cook will be assistant referees. Pol van Boekel of Netherlands will be the Video Assistnat Referee.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR PORTUGAL VS FRANCE