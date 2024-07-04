Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal clash

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday in IST).

Ecuador has lost six of its previous seven competitive fixtures versus Argentina, with their last win against the Albiceleste coming in 2015 (2-0).

Ahead of the quarterfinal clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between Argentina and Ecuador.

Argentina vs Ecuador head-to-head record

Matches: 40

Argentina: 24

Draws: 11

Ecuador: 5