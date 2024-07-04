Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal clash

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday in IST).
Ecuador has lost six of its previous seven competitive fixtures versus Argentina, with their last win against the Albiceleste coming in 2015 (2-0).
Ahead of the quarterfinal clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between Argentina and Ecuador.
Argentina vs Ecuador head-to-head record
Matches: 40
Argentina: 24
Draws: 11
Ecuador: 5
Argentina vs Ecuador: Last five meetings
Latest on Sportstar
- Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: India heads to Mumbai for victory parade after leaving PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi
- Asian Billiards Championship 2024: Gritty Advani wards off Siddharth Parikh
- F1: Teenager Oliver Bearman to race for Haas in 2025
- Copa America 2024: Smooth sailing for Argentina, Uruguay emerges as credible challengers
- EURO 2024: Bellingham’s intervention, Ronaldo’s star power leads to security concerns
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE