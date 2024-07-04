MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal clash

Ecuador has lost six of its previous seven competitive fixtures versus Argentina, with their last win against the Albiceleste coming in 2015 (2-0).

Published : Jul 04, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (10) battles Ecuador’s Joao Ortiz, left, during the second half of an international friendly match on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Chicago.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) battles Ecuador's Joao Ortiz, left, during the second half of an international friendly match on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Chicago. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi (10) battles Ecuador’s Joao Ortiz, left, during the second half of an international friendly match on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Chicago. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday in IST).

Ecuador has lost six of its previous seven competitive fixtures versus Argentina, with their last win against the Albiceleste coming in 2015 (2-0).

Ahead of the quarterfinal clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between Argentina and Ecuador.

Argentina vs Ecuador head-to-head record

Matches: 40

Argentina: 24

Draws: 11

Ecuador: 5

Argentina vs Ecuador: Last five meetings
June 9, 2024: Argentina 1-0 Ecuador (International friendly)
September 7, 2023: Argentina 1-0 Ecuador (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
March 29, 2022: Ecuador 1-1 Argentina (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
July 3, 2021: Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (Copa America)
October 8, 2020: Argentina 1-0 Ecuador (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)

