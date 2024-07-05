Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Record of Spain in penalty shootout as ESP v GER gets into extra time?

The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute to make it 1-1, at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in the second half stoppage time, the match trudged into extra-time. In case the contest remains level after 30 minutes, the game will go into penalties.

WHAT IS THE RECORD OF SPAIN IN PENALTY SHOOTOUTS?

Spain has had 13 penalty shootouts in all competitions so far, of which it has won eight games. Its last penalty shootout was against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final, which it had won 5-4.

Here is Spain’s record in penalty shootouts: