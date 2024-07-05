The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute to make it 1-1, at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.
After either team failed to find a breakthrough in the second half stoppage time, the match trudged into extra-time. In case the contest remains level after 30 minutes, the game will go into penalties.
WHAT IS THE RECORD OF SPAIN IN PENALTY SHOOTOUTS?
Spain has had 13 penalty shootouts in all competitions so far, of which it has won eight games. Its last penalty shootout was against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final, which it had won 5-4.
Here is Spain’s record in penalty shootouts:
|Competition
|Round
|Match
|Score
|Winner
|Euro 1984
|Semifinals
|Spain vs Denmark
|6-5
|Spain
|FIFA World Cup 1986
|Quarterfinals
|Spain vs Belgium
|5-6
|Belgium
|Euro 1996
|Quarterfinals
|Spain vs England
|2-4
|England
|FIFA World Cup 2002
|Round of 16
|Spain vs Republic of Ireland
|4-3
|Spain
|FIFA World Cup 2002
|Quarterfinals
|Spain vs South Korea
|3-5
|South Korea
|Euro 2008
|Quarterfinals
|Spain vs Italy
|4-2
|Spain
|Euro 2012
|Semifinals
|Portugal vs Spain
|2-4
|Spain
|Confederation Cup 2013
|Semifinals
|Spain vs Italy
|7-6
|Spain
|FIFA World Cup 2018
|Round of 16
|Spain vs Russia
|3-4
|Russia
|Euro 2020
|Quarterfinals
|Switzerland vs Spain
|2-4
|Spain
|Euro 2020
|Semifinals
|Italy vs Spain
|3-5
|Italy
|FIFA World Cup 2022
|Round of 16
|Morocco vs Spain
|3-0
|Spain
|UEFA Nations League Final
|Final
|Croatia vs Spain
|4-5
|Spain
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 1-1 GER; Wirtz equalises after Dani Olmo gives La Roja lead, extra time updates
- Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Record of Spain in penalty shootout as ESP v GER gets into extra time?
- Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Record of Germany in penalty shootouts as ESP v GER goes into extra time?
- Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
- Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Gauff through to round of 16; Raducanu leads Sakkari
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE