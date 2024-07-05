MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Record of Spain in penalty shootout as ESP v GER gets into extra time?

The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute in Germany on Friday.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 23:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Fabian Ruiz of Spain runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Florian Wirtz of Germany during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal match at Stuttgart Arena.
Fabian Ruiz of Spain runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Florian Wirtz of Germany during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal match at Stuttgart Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Fabian Ruiz of Spain runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Florian Wirtz of Germany during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal match at Stuttgart Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany got back on level terms after Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute to make it 1-1, at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.

After either team failed to find a breakthrough in the second half stoppage time, the match trudged into extra-time. In case the contest remains level after 30 minutes, the game will go into penalties.

WHAT IS THE RECORD OF SPAIN IN PENALTY SHOOTOUTS?

Spain has had 13 penalty shootouts in all competitions so far, of which it has won eight games. Its last penalty shootout was against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final, which it had won 5-4.

Here is Spain’s record in penalty shootouts:

Competition Round Match Score Winner
Euro 1984 Semifinals Spain vs Denmark 6-5 Spain
FIFA World Cup 1986 Quarterfinals Spain vs Belgium 5-6 Belgium
Euro 1996 Quarterfinals Spain vs England 2-4 England
FIFA World Cup 2002 Round of 16 Spain vs Republic of Ireland 4-3 Spain
FIFA World Cup 2002 Quarterfinals Spain vs South Korea 3-5 South Korea
Euro 2008 Quarterfinals Spain vs Italy 4-2 Spain
Euro 2012 Semifinals Portugal vs Spain 2-4 Spain
Confederation Cup 2013 Semifinals Spain vs Italy 7-6 Spain
FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 Spain vs Russia 3-4 Russia
Euro 2020 Quarterfinals Switzerland vs Spain 2-4 Spain
Euro 2020 Semifinals Italy vs Spain 3-5 Italy
FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Morocco vs Spain 3-0 Spain
UEFA Nations League Final Final Croatia vs Spain 4-5 Spain

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

