WATCH: Florian Wirtz scores late equaliser in Germany vs Spain Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Spain was enjoying a one goal lead heading into the semifinal but Florian Wirtz scored a goal in the 89th minute to level the game.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 23:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s midfielder Florian Wirtz.
Germany's midfielder Florian Wirtz. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s midfielder Florian Wirtz. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain was enjoying a one goal lead heading into the semifinal but Florian Wirtz scored a goal in the 89th minute to level the game.

