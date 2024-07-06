Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of France in penalty shootouts as POR vs FRA goes into extra-time?

The quarterfinal fixtures of the 2024 European Championship are proving to be nail-biting contests, starting with the extra-time result in the first match between Spain and Germany, with the former winning the match 2-1.
The second game between France and Portugal followed a similar path, with their star captains Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, both failing to find the net in a goalless game in 90 minutes plus added time.
In case the score remains level after 30 minutes, the game will be decided on penalties:. Following is the record of France in penalty shootouts:
|Tournament
|Stage
|Match
|Result
|Winner
|FIFA World Cup 1982
|Semifinal
|Germany vs France
|8-7
|Germany
|FIFA World Cup 1986
|Quarterfinal
|Brazil vs France
|3-4
|France
|Euro 1996
|Quarterfinal
|France vs Netherlands
|5-4
|France
|Euro 1996
|Semifinal
|Czechia vs France
|6-5
|Czechia
|FIFA World Cup 1998
|Quarterfinals
|Italy vs France
|3-4
|France
|FIFA World Cup 2006
|Final
|Italy vs France
|6-4
|France
|Euro 2020
|Round of 16
|France vs Swizterland
|7-8
|Switzerland
|FIFA World Cup 2022
|Final
|France vs Argentina
|5-7
|Argentina
France has been in eight penalty shootouts and has won half of them. Its last penalty shootout was against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, which saw Lionel Messi’s side win the contest in Qatar.
