Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of France in penalty shootouts as POR vs FRA goes into extra-time?

The quarterfinal fixtures of the 2024 European Championship are proving to be nail-biting contests, starting with the extra-time result in the first match between Spain and Germany, with the former winning the match 2-1.

The second game between France and Portugal followed a similar path, with their star captains Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, both failing to find the net in a goalless game in 90 minutes plus added time.

In case the score remains level after 30 minutes, the game will be decided on penalties:. Following is the record of France in penalty shootouts:

Tournament Stage Match Result Winner FIFA World Cup 1982 Semifinal Germany vs France 8-7 Germany FIFA World Cup 1986 Quarterfinal Brazil vs France 3-4 France Euro 1996 Quarterfinal France vs Netherlands 5-4 France Euro 1996 Semifinal Czechia vs France 6-5 Czechia FIFA World Cup 1998 Quarterfinals Italy vs France 3-4 France FIFA World Cup 2006 Final Italy vs France 6-4 France Euro 2020 Round of 16 France vs Swizterland 7-8 Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Final France vs Argentina 5-7 Argentina

France has been in eight penalty shootouts and has won half of them. Its last penalty shootout was against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, which saw Lionel Messi’s side win the contest in Qatar.