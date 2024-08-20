MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 shifted to UAE, confirms ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed UAE as new venue for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 20:12 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Women’s ICC World Twenty20 trophy. (File Photo)
Women’s ICC World Twenty20 trophy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Women’s ICC World Twenty20 trophy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled for October has been moved to the United Arab Emirates from Bangladesh, which has been rocked by political turmoil and violence in recent weeks.

World cricket’s governing body the ICC said on Tuesday that a number of participating countries had issued travel advisories for Bangladesh, effectively preventing the country from hosting the tournament.

Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country earlier this month amid the protests, and an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has taken charge.

“It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board would have staged a memorable event,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

“Travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn’t feasible. However, they will retain hosting rights. We look forward to taking an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the near future,” he added.

The Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for October 3 to 20, will be the ninth edition of the global championship, with 10 countries involved.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

ICC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 shifted to UAE, confirms ICC
    Reuters
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Kolkata’s ‘Big Three’ appeals to bring back tournament back to city
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka skipper De Silva hoping to make most of Stokes injury
    AFP
  5. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan captain Masood stresses on positive dressing room environment ahead of first Test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 shifted to UAE, confirms ICC
    Reuters
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Find it hard to fathom playing in Bangladesh, says Alyssa Healy
    PTI
  3. AUS A vs IND A: Priya Mishra’s five-for helps India A beat Australia A in final one-dayer
    PTI
  4. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    PTI
  5. AUS A vs IND A: Darke’s ton carries Australia A to eight-wicket win over India A
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 shifted to UAE, confirms ICC
    Reuters
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Kolkata’s ‘Big Three’ appeals to bring back tournament back to city
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka skipper De Silva hoping to make most of Stokes injury
    AFP
  5. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan captain Masood stresses on positive dressing room environment ahead of first Test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment