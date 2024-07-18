MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Australia’s Titmus fired up after ‘best-ever’ preparations

On day one in Paris, Titmus will battle Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky for the 400m gold in another hugely anticipated showdown three years on from beating the American great for the title in Tokyo.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 13:17 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

FILE PHOTO: Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus.
Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus says she is mentally stronger three years on from her golden double at the Tokyo Olympics and will defend her 200 and 400 metres freestyle titles at Paris after her best ever preparations.

The blonde Tasmanian will attempt to become the first swimmer to win back-to-back golds in both events and stake her place among swimming’s all-time greats.

“I definitely think as an athlete, I’ve grown a lot in three years, and as a person, I’ve grown more, and I think mentally, I’ve got so many learnings from the last Olympic Games,” Titmus told reporters from the team’s training camp in Chartres.

“As a whole, I’m in a better position than three years ago, as an older athlete.

“I’m being honest and saying that I think I’ve prepared the best I ever have for a swim meet. So more than anything, I’m just excited to see what I’m capable of at the end of the day.

“That’s why I still swim, because I believe I’ve got more in the tank, and so that’s my goal at these games, to try and get every skerrick out of myself and see what I’m capable of.”

On day one of the swimming at La Defense Arena, Titmus will battle Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky for the 400m gold in another hugely anticipated showdown three years on from beating the American great for the title in Tokyo.

Titmus heads into the 200m as favourite after snatching the world record from teammate Mollie O’Callaghan at Olympic trials last month.

The 23-year-old has also entered the 800m freestyle and will hope to foil Ledecky’s bid for a fourth successive gold in the event, having finished runner-up to her at Tokyo.

READ | Top five moments from Tokyo Olympics swimming events

“I think it’s an exciting race for me. I still am not happy with how I swam the 800 this year,” Titmus said.

“I feel like my training hasn’t been reflected in the races that I’ve put together in the 800.

“I know that Katie is an unbelievable 800 swimmer, the best ever, and she will certainly be a challenge in that race.

“But I’m going to put my best foot forward. It’s the last event of my programme and I really want to go into these Games and leave nothing in the tank.

“So I’m just excited to see what I can do in all my events.”

