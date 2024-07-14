MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Top five moments from Tokyo Olympics swimming events

Here are the top five moments from the Tokyo Olympics at the poolside.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 15:15 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Titmus, overtook the American Ledecky at the 150m mark, and stayed a stroke ahead until the final touch in the women’s 400m freestyle final in Tokyo. 
Titmus, overtook the American Ledecky at the 150m mark, and stayed a stroke ahead until the final touch in the women’s 400m freestyle final in Tokyo.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Titmus, overtook the American Ledecky at the 150m mark, and stayed a stroke ahead until the final touch in the women’s 400m freestyle final in Tokyo.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 were eventful, to say the least, with debutants triumphing over veterans and new world records being broken.

Here are the top five moments from the Tokyo Olympics at the poolside.

Ariarne Titmus’ 400m freestyle victory:

Ariarne Titmus reacts after winning the gold medal in the women’s 400m freestyle final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Ariarne Titmus reacts after winning the gold medal in the women’s 400m freestyle final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Ariarne Titmus reacts after winning the gold medal in the women’s 400m freestyle final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As one of the most hyped-up clashes in the Tokyo Olympics, the women’s 400m freestyle final certainly met all expectations. 

Australian Ariane Titmus was pitted against the reigning Olympic champion in the event, Katie Ledecky of USA. 

Titmus, also known as ‘The Terminator,’ overtook the American at the 150m mark, and stayed a stroke ahead until the final touch. 

Titmus had silenced all her doubters, who questioned whether she would be able to repeat her 2019 World Championships win over Ledecky. Tokyo 2020 marked one of Australia’s greatest ever Olympic performances in swimming, with nine gold medals and 21 overall.

 Titmus, alongside seven-medal winner Emma McKeon and backstroke double champion Kaylee McKeown, formed the backbone of the Aussie team.  

Katie Ledecky winning first-ever women’s 1500m freestyle gold:

Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women’s 1500m freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women’s 1500m freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women’s 1500m freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Katie Ledecky may have lost her 200m and 400m freestyle Olympic titles to Titmus, but the American left Japan as the reigning distance swimming queen. Just over an hour after finishing fifth in the 200m, she won the first ever women’s 1500m Olympic gold. 

As the reigning world champion and world record holder, she was the heavy pre-race favourite.  

Even so, the Stanford-based swimmer’s relief was palpable at the end, crying tears of joy as she landed her sixth Olympic gold medal for USA.  

Ledecky took that momentum into the 800m final, where she beat Titmus to add a seventh gold. With that, Ledecky became the most decorated female Olympic swimmer in distance swimming.  

Dressel’s 100m fly world record:

Caeleb Dressel scorched through the water to land the 100m butterfly with a new world record of 49.45 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Caeleb Dressel scorched through the water to land the 100m butterfly with a new world record of 49.45 at the Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Caeleb Dressel scorched through the water to land the 100m butterfly with a new world record of 49.45 at the Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel made no secret of the pressure he felt in the run-up to Tokyo 2020.  

Expectant American public were looking to the Florida man to be their new Michael Phelps and bring back a multitude of gold medals.  

But, when Dressel scorched through the water to land the 100m butterfly with a new world record of 49.45, comparisons were forgotten. American swimming had a new champion in his own right. Dressel’s Olympic schedule was intense, and he eventually finished with five Olympic gold medals, three of those coming in individual events( 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly). 

Ahmed Hafnaoui’s shock 400m gold:

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 400m freestyle final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ahmed Hafnaoui’s goal for Tokyo 2020 was to gain experience, with a goal to win a medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

 Therefore, when he won the men’s 400m freestyle final, no one was more surprised than the teenager himself in one of the most shocking moments of the Games. 

It is not always that a swimmer from lane eight finishes first, but the Tunisian touched home in 3:43.36 to win his nation’s first gold medal in the event, and its fifth Olympic gold ever. 

Great Britain’s mixed medley relay win on debut:

(L-R) Gold medallists Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin won the 4x100m mixed medley relay’s first ever Olympic gold with a new world record time.
(L-R) Gold medallists Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin won the 4x100m mixed medley relay’s first ever Olympic gold with a new world record time. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

(L-R) Gold medallists Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin won the 4x100m mixed medley relay’s first ever Olympic gold with a new world record time. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 4x100m mixed medley relay made its Olympic debut in style.  Great Britain came out victorious to win the event’s first ever gold medal with a new world record time of 3:37.58. 

Backstroker Kathleen Dawson did as best as she could to keep pace with the men on her leg, before handing over to breaststroke king Adam Peaty and butterfly specialist James Guy, who both swum excellent splits to give Anna Hopkin a head start on the freestyle leg, which she never relinquished.  

Related Topics

Tokyo Olympics /

Swimming /

Ariarne Titmus /

Katie Ledecky /

Caeleb Dressel /

Great Britain /

Ahmed Hafnaoui /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Swimming

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 5th T20I: IND eyes win in final match of series vs ZIM; Squads, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top five moments from Tokyo Olympics swimming events
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top records broken at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 14: Aditi rises to T-22nd at Evian, Lahiri takes 4-shot lead in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  5. BCCI releases Rs 1 crore aid to Gaekwad for cancer treatment
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Top five moments from Tokyo Olympics swimming events
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top records broken at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Dutch rower Oldenburg eyes maiden medal two years after life-threatening accident
    PTI
  4. From cricket to polo, which sports were once in the Olympics, but are not there anymore? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top 10 Olympic movies and documentaries to watch ahead of Paris 2024 Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 5th T20I: IND eyes win in final match of series vs ZIM; Squads, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top five moments from Tokyo Olympics swimming events
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top records broken at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 14: Aditi rises to T-22nd at Evian, Lahiri takes 4-shot lead in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  5. BCCI releases Rs 1 crore aid to Gaekwad for cancer treatment
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment