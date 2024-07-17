MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ECB CEO writes to BCCI’s Jay Shah to propose owning national disability teams

Currently, in India, there is a Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), which is a sub-committee of the BCCI but the Indian board independently doesn’t organise any tournaments.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 22:06 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah outside the New Delhi airport.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah outside the New Delhi airport. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu
infoIcon

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah outside the New Delhi airport. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) secretary Richard Gould has written to his counterparts, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, proposing to bring two national disability teams -- one for visually impaired (blind) and one combined (physically challenged, intellectually challenged and hearing impaired) team -- to help popularise the sport among the communities.

Currently, in India, there is a Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), which is a sub-committee of the BCCI but the Indian board independently doesn’t organise any tournaments.

There will be some discussions on the sidelines of the ICC Annual conference in Colombo where Gould is supposed to participate in the Chief Executives Meet.

ALSO READ | After BCCI files plea over unpaid dues, Byju’s to appeal insolvency proceedings: Reports

“We propose boards operate two international teams -- a blind XI as a standalone format and then a pan-disability format with squads consisting of deaf, intellectually impaired and physically disabled cricketers. We would be keen and willing to host the inaugural pan-disability tournament involving our five nations in 2025. The ICC are keen to show collective support for this approach to ensure any steps are member driven,” Gould wrote in a letter, also addressed to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, PCB COO Salman Naseer, and CSA CEO Phletsi Moseki. A copy of the letter is with PTI.

In fact, Gould has addressed that the “global disability cricket is unstructured, unregulated and often unsupported”.

“There are many different codes of disability cricket -- blind, deaf, intellectual impairment and physical disability and there has been widespread lack of co-ordination and strategy that sits across all four.

“This has not been an area of sport we have collectively prioritised and although financial restraints are felt as prevalently now as ever, now is the time for us to come together to turbocharge the disability game,” Gould further wrote.

Currently there are 1.3 billion (130 crore) people with various disabilities living globally and Gould believes that it is an untapped market that needs to be reached.

It is learnt that Ravi Chauhan, the boss of DCCI, will be in Sri Lanka to take part in discussions as he has been the bridge between his committee and BCCI.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jay Shah /

BCCI /

ECB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ECB CEO writes to BCCI’s Jay Shah to propose owning national disability teams
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics: Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen withdraws
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 17: FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on loan for 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tour de France Stage 17: Carapaz ticks off Tour win as Evenepoel edges Pogacar, Vingegaard
    AFP
  5. In Mexico, cricket hopes to get out of jail with prison project
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ECB CEO writes to BCCI’s Jay Shah to propose owning national disability teams
    PTI
  2. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Brathwaite adamant West Indies ‘longing’ for more Test cricket
    AFP
  3. In Mexico, cricket hopes to get out of jail with prison project
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: England skipper Stokes backs Woakes to help fill Anderson void
    AFP
  5. After BCCI files plea over unpaid dues, Byju’s to appeal insolvency proceedings: Reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ECB CEO writes to BCCI’s Jay Shah to propose owning national disability teams
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics: Denmark mixed doubles badminton player Mathias Christiansen withdraws
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 17: FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on loan for 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tour de France Stage 17: Carapaz ticks off Tour win as Evenepoel edges Pogacar, Vingegaard
    AFP
  5. In Mexico, cricket hopes to get out of jail with prison project
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment