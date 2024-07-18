MagazineBuy Print

Union Minister requests Karnam Malleswari to set up academy in Srikakulam

Karnam Malleswari, Olympic Bronze medallist and current Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University hails from the town of Srikakulam.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 17:44 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu with Olympic medallist and weightlifter Karnam Malleswari in Delhi on Thursday.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu with Olympic medallist and weightlifter Karnam Malleswari in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu with Olympic medallist and weightlifter Karnam Malleswari in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu appealed to the Sydney Olympics bronze medallist Karnam Malleswari to set up a worldclass weightlifting academy in Srikakulam.

Mr Naidu, who, like Malleswari, hails from Srikakulam, met the renowned weightlifter in Delhi on Thursday.

“I met the inspirational Malleswari, our Olympic medalist and Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University. We discussed the exciting potential of reviving sports in Srikakulam, especially focusing on weightlifting, a sport where she has brought immense pride to our nation,” the Minister said.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games

“I personally requested Malleswari Garu to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in Srikakulam. I assured her that the state government would allocate all the necessary land and provide the required funds and infrastructure to bring this vision to life,” he said.

“Malleswari’s enthusiastic agreement to lead this initiative is a testament to her dedication to giving back to her roots. Her expertise and vision will be instrumental in shaping this academy into a beacon of excellence,” the Union Minister said.

Mr Naidu also said that Malleswari’s achievements have inspired countless women across India, and as a daughter of Srikakulam, she holds a special place in our hearts. “Her Olympic success has shown us that dreams can indeed become reality. It is our duty to ensure that her legacy continues to inspire and empower future generations,” he said.

“I have also requested Malleswari Garu to advise us on enhancing sports infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh. Her guidance will be invaluable in building a vibrant sports culture in our state. Together, we will nurture future champions and foster a culture of sports excellence in Srikakulam and beyond,” the Minister said.

