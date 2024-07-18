MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Defending decathlon world champion LePage withdraws due to herniated disc

LePage, who also won world silver two years ago, tested his back in training earlier this week but ended up injuring his hand and shoulders when his pole snapped during pole vault training.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 16:46 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Pierce Lepage of Team Canada competes in the Javelin Throw leg of Decathlon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.
Pierce Lepage of Team Canada competes in the Javelin Throw leg of Decathlon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pierce Lepage of Team Canada competes in the Javelin Throw leg of Decathlon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Canada’s reigning world decathlon champion Pierce LePage has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics due to a herniated disc in his back which requires surgery.

The 28-year-old announced the news in a lengthy video on Instagram, saying he had hoped up until recently he would be able to push through the pain to compete for his first Olympic medal, but does not want to risk further injury ahead of next season.

“The last couple of months have been draining, to say the least,” LePage said in the video. “It’s really tough to see your dream kind of slip away from your hands, even though you’re trying as hard as you can for that not to happen.”

LePage, who also won world silver two years ago, tested his back in training earlier this week but ended up injuring his hand and shoulders when his pole snapped during pole vault training.

READ MORE | Paris Olympics 2024: Australia’s Titmus fired up after ‘best-ever’ preparations

“This is just the most cursed season I’ve ever had,” he said. “I think the hardest part about not going (to the Olympics) is I feel like I let a lot of people down who supported me.

“(Paris) was the first time my family was going to come (to an Olympics) so that was kind of a bummer, and I’m sorry for that. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned from this injury is I’m pretty resilient and I can really push through when it needs to be done,” the defending world champion said.

LePage was fifth in his Olympic debut in 2021, where fellow Canadian Damian Warner won gold. Warner is among the favourites to win in Paris.

“Until last week or so I thought I was going to be able to push through and be able to go to (go to Paris), but I can’t force my back to suddenly start working no matter how hard I try,” he continued.

“It was either go to the Olympics, score 7,000 points (his personal best is 8,909) or hurt myself and risk future long-lasting damage,” he said. “I want to defend my world title next year in Tokyo.”

The two-day decathlon begins on August 2.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Pierce LePage

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Defending decathlon world champion LePage withdraws due to herniated disc
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2024-25: Sadiku likely to move from Mohun Bagan SG to FC Goa, Stewart closing in on Indian football return
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL: Punjab FC re-signs Luka Majcen for the 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics schedule: When will the Olympic Games begin, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Defending decathlon world champion LePage withdraws due to herniated disc
    Reuters
  2. From movie stars to doctors, what do Olympic stars do after retirement? 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia’s Titmus fired up after ‘best-ever’ preparations
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: How big are Olympic medals and what are they made of?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Full list of approved backroom staff for Indian contingent at Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Defending decathlon world champion LePage withdraws due to herniated disc
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2024-25: Sadiku likely to move from Mohun Bagan SG to FC Goa, Stewart closing in on Indian football return
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL: Punjab FC re-signs Luka Majcen for the 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics schedule: When will the Olympic Games begin, timings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment