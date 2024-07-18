MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: England scores fastest team fifty in Test cricket

Opener Ben Duckett (33 off 14 balls) and Ollie Pope (16 not out off 9 balls) hit 10 boundaries between them as England reached fifty in just 4.2 overs.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 17:47 IST , Nottingham - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Ben Duckett in action.
England’s Ben Duckett in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Ben Duckett in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England continued with its aggressive approach to record the fastest-ever fifty in just 4.2 overs against the West Indies on the first day of the second Test here on Thursday.

Opener Ben Duckett (33 off 14 balls) and Ollie Pope (16 not out off 9 balls) hit 10 boundaries between them as England eclipsed its own record of reaching the team total of 50 in 4.3 overs against South Africa at The Oval, way back in 1994.

In the list of fastest team fifties, England holds the first three positions with its third fastest coming against Sri Lanka in 5 overs during a Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester back in 2002.

Sri Lanka is fourth in the list, having accomplished the feat in 5.2 overs against Pakistan in Karachi in 2004.

India stands fifth in this list with two opening stands of 50 in just 5.3 overs — first against England in Chennai in 2008 and other against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 2023.

England

West Indies

