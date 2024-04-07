Premier League 2023-24: Spurs v Forest to go ahead despite death of man by stab wounds near stadium

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday that its Premier League game with Nottingham Forest will go ahead as planned after a man was found dead near its stadium.

“Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance.

“As things stand, this afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled, however the north end of Worcester Avenue and the whole of Northumberland Park Road will remain closed throughout.

“We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time, Tottenham Hotspur said in a statement.

Police and ambulance services arrived at Northumberland Park in the early hours of Sunday morning after being alerted to the presence of an individual who had been subjected to a fatal attack.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man lost his life in north London as a result of stab wounds. He was administered CPR initially but was eventually pronounced dead.

Police are conducting a full investigation into what happened.