MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Spurs v Forest to go ahead despite death of man by stab wounds near stadium

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday that its Premier League game with Nottingham Forest will go ahead as planned after a man was found dead near its stadium.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 18:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 General view outside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
 General view outside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

 General view outside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday that its Premier League game with Nottingham Forest will go ahead as planned after a man was found dead near its stadium.

“Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance.

“As things stand, this afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled, however the north end of Worcester Avenue and the whole of Northumberland Park Road will remain closed throughout.

“We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time, Tottenham Hotspur said in a statement.

Police and ambulance services arrived at Northumberland Park in the early hours of Sunday morning after being alerted to the presence of an individual who had been subjected to a fatal attack.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man lost his life in north London as a result of stab wounds. He was administered CPR initially but was eventually pronounced dead.

Police are conducting a full investigation into what happened.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 6/1 in (0.4 Over), de Kock dismissed early by Umesh Yadav
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, EBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off, Playoff berth at stake for Red and Gold and the Blues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs v Forest to go ahead despite death of man by stab wounds near stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins by 29 runs against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Rashford, Kambwala start for United, Kick off at 8:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs v Forest to go ahead despite death of man by stab wounds near stadium
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Rashford, Kambwala start for United, Kick off at 8:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Wolves boss O’Neil slams ‘scandalous’ VAR decision
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal eases past Brighton to return to top
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v LIV; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 6/1 in (0.4 Over), de Kock dismissed early by Umesh Yadav
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, EBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off, Playoff berth at stake for Red and Gold and the Blues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs v Forest to go ahead despite death of man by stab wounds near stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs DC HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins by 29 runs against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Rashford, Kambwala start for United, Kick off at 8:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment