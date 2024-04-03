MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Monterrey LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?

Miami head coach Tata Martino is not expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against Monterrey as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal clash.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 10:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi in training.
Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi in training. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi in training. | Photo Credit: AFP

The CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals kick off on Thursday early morning for fans in India.  The Lionel Messi-led team will take on Mexican side Monterrey at home in Chase Stadium in Florida.

Under manager Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami secured its place in the last eight with a hard-fought 5-3 aggregate victory over Nashville SC.  A 2-2 draw away in the first leg was followed by a convincing 3-1 win at home to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, Monterrey, managed by Fernando Ortiz, arrives in Florida after a disappointing 0-2 defeat against Chivas de Guadalajara in their most recent LIGA MX Clausura match. 

Despite the setback, Los Rayados boast a strong Concacaf Champions Cup campaign. It cruised through the Round of 16 with a dominant display against FC Cincinnati. It secured a 1-0 win in the first leg and followed it up with a 2-1 victory in the second leg.  Its dominance continued in the previous round where they crushed Comunicaciones with a resounding 7-1 aggregate score.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi on retirement: Age won’t determine when I retire, says FIFA World Cup winner

However, a cloud hangs over Inter Miami’s preparations.  Star player Lionel Messi remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and his availability for the crucial first leg is still uncertain.

Will Lionel Messi play?

Miami head coach Tata Martino is not expected to have the services of his captain and star player Messi against DC United as the Argentinian recovers from a leg injury. However, no confirmation regarding the World Cup winner’s availability was discussed by the club.

According to reports, Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said this week that Messi was subbed off in Thursday’s CONCACAF Champions Cup’s round of 16 win over Nashville SC in the 50th minute due to a “muscle overload in his right leg.”

When will Inter Miami vs Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match start?
The first leg of the Inter Miami vs Monterrey match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 4.
Where to live-stream the Inter Miami vs Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
The CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match between Inter Miami and Monterrey can be live-streamed on Fancode app and website. There will be no other live streams in India.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match in India on TV?
There will be no live telecast of the match in India.

