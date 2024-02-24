MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Sajana smashes last ball six as Mumbai Indians seals dramatic opener vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians got its title defense off to a thrilling start, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in a last-ball thriller in the opening fixture of the Women’s Premier League’s second chapter on Friday.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 01:18 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
After an intial slump, Capitals recovered to post 171 for five. It looked enough then, but it turned out to be insufficient when Sajana swung her bat. 
After an intial slump, Capitals recovered to post 171 for five. It looked enough then, but it turned out to be insufficient when Sajana swung her bat.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

After an intial slump, Capitals recovered to post 171 for five. It looked enough then, but it turned out to be insufficient when Sajana swung her bat.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

S. Sajana stole the show with a stunning last-ball six after fifties from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55, 34b, 7x4, 1x6) and Yastika Bhatia (57, 45b, 8x4, 2x6) as Mumbai Indians got off to a winning start in the Women’s Premier League with a four-wicket win against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday. 

Chasing a target of 172, Marizanne Kapp reduced MI to none for one, removing opener Hayley Matthews for a two-ball duck.

However, the defending champion recovered quickly after Yastika and Natalie Sciver-Brunt stabilised the innings taking MI to 50 in the PowerPlay.

AS IT HAPPENED: MI VS DC Highlights

Meg Lanning’s decision to introduce Arundhati Reddy paid off as she confounded Sciver-Brunt with a slower delivery that breached her defence. , breaking a half-century stand for the second wicket.

Harmanpreet and Yastika’s onslaught brought up the team 100 for Mumbai Indians in the 13th over.

A string of wickets put Capitals back in the hunt with 12 needed off the last over. Lanning turned to Alice Capsey to bowl the last over and she struck immediately, dismissing Pooja Vastrakar off the first ball. Harmanpreet reduced the target to five runs from the last two balls. Searching for a boundary, Harmanpreet holed out to Sutherland at long-on. Sajana then sealed a memorable win with a six over long-on.

Earlier in the evening, Shabnim Ismail got MI off to a dream start, conceding a solitary run in the opening over. Capitals could manage only 26 in the PowerPlay, their lowest ever. Along with Saika Ishaque, Ismail cramped openers Lanning and Shafali Verma for room. In her second over, she induced an error from Shafali who tried to play across to a length ball that nipped back, only for the ball to crash into her middle stump.

However, momentum soon Capitals’ way courtesy some clean striking by Lanning and Capsey, who went hard against leg-spinners Amelia Kerr and Keerthana Balakrishnan, taking their side’s score to 65 in 10 overs. 

Sciver-Brunt removed a settling Lanning in the 11th over, but Capsey, alongside Jemimah, did not allow Mumbai to dominate play for long.

Capsey dealt in boundaries and brought up her half century with a cut through point. Amelia Kerr eventually caught her plumb leg before in the 18th over while Sciver-Brunt removed Jemimah in the next.

Kapp hit Kerr for three fours in the last over before being stumped on the last ball of the innings, helping Capitals to 171 for five. It looked enough then, but it turned out to be insufficient when Sajana swung her bat.

Related Topics

Arundhati Reddy /

Meg Lanning /

Delhi Capitals /

Mumbai Indians /

Harmanpreet Kaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Sajana smashes last ball six as Mumbai Indians seals dramatic opener vs Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  2. MI vs DC Highlights, WPL 2024: Last-ball six from Sajana clinches thriller for Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dubai Championships 2024: Qualifier Kalinskaya upsets World No. 1 Swiatek, faces Paolini in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bipin grabs brace as Mumbai City cruises to win against Chennaiyin
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Manchester United to play Arsenal in one of FIFA World Cup 2026 venues during pre-season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Sajana smashes last ball six as Mumbai Indians seals dramatic opener vs Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  2. MI vs DC Highlights, WPL 2024: Last-ball six from Sajana clinches thriller for Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony highlights: SRK steals the show, captains unveil trophy in star-studded evening
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Bengaluru welcomes new Women’s Premier League season with restrained eagerness
    Mayank
  5. Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Sajana smashes last ball six as Mumbai Indians seals dramatic opener vs Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  2. MI vs DC Highlights, WPL 2024: Last-ball six from Sajana clinches thriller for Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dubai Championships 2024: Qualifier Kalinskaya upsets World No. 1 Swiatek, faces Paolini in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bipin grabs brace as Mumbai City cruises to win against Chennaiyin
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Manchester United to play Arsenal in one of FIFA World Cup 2026 venues during pre-season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment