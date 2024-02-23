WPL 2024 MI vs DC Live Score: Capsey’s heroics power Delhi Capitals’ flourish

DC 38/1 (7 overs)

Amelia Kerr into the attack. And DC is looking like the DC we know in this over. Capsey has taken on the responsibility of accelerating and welcomes Kerr with a boundary between extra cover and mid off. Lanning also wants a piece of the action as she steps down the track and sends the ball to the fence. Kerr appeals for Lanning’s wicket off the last ball of the over. She seems to be hit on the pads but the umpire dismisses it. She’s stepped down the track and read the length all wrong.

After being restricted to its lowest PowerPlay score, good recovery for Delhi.