WPL 2024: Defending champion Mumbai Indians clashes against Delhi Capitals in opener

The second iteration of the Women’s Premier League is set for an electric opening here on Friday, with defending champion Mumbai Indians going up against runner-up Delhi Capitals.

Expect nothing less than a battle for Capitals, which would want to ascertain its superiority against the only side that troubled it time and again. While for the defending champion, it will all be about continuing what it left the last season.

The Meg Lanning-led Capitals lost only three games last season, two of which were against Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI, including the final.

The Capitals will hope to set the record straight against the one thorn in its side.

ALSO READ: WPL- Fatima Jaffer, the fascinating story of a rare ambidextrous bowler

Lanning and Shafali Verma were an endearing pair for the franchise last season, with a haul of 479 runs together for the first wicket, including five fifty-plus partnerships. Their best showing was a mammoth 162-run stand in just 14.3 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, routing a 60-run drubbing of the latter.

South African quick Marizanne Kapp, who missed out on the recent Test against Australia due to illness, will be fresh to take charge as the side’s strike bowler.

Shikha Pandey and in-form Poonam Yadav will hope to support her ably, while Titas Sadhu -- after her international promise -- will finally hope to earn her maiden cap.

Capitals Marquee signing for INR 2 cr, Annabel Sutherland, will be the X-factor. Her presence in the middle order will allow Kapp and Capsey to be fluid with their batting positions depending on the match situation.

In the Mumbai fold, West Indian all-rounder Hayley Matthews and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt hold the key to the side’s success. The team will closely watch Harmanpreet’s run with the bat. The Indian skipper has hit a rough patch and is yet to reach a double-digit score in her last seven international T20I appearances.

Mumbai is spoilt for choice in the bowling department. Memories of Issy Wong wreaking havoc against the Capital, sending back Shafali, Alice Capsey, and Jemimah Rodrigues will be fresh for the side. Saika Ishaque had an outing to forget against Australia in the ODI leg of the multiformat series early this year and will look to make amends, particularly against the likes of Shafali whom she troubled last time.

ALSO READ: WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me,’ says Chamari Athapaththu

With options like Chloe Tyron and Amelia Kerr, it will be a watch as to who will be the fourth pick since pacer Shabnim Ismail is also available for Mumbai.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium loves chases. In 206 T20 games (IPL and international fixtures included), 110 were won by the team batting second. Incidentally, in the three instances of these two teams clashing, the team batting second has come out triumphant. While the short boundaries here will tempt batters to clear the stands, the bowling unit that can minimise damage might clinch the fixture for its side.

Match begins at 8 p.m.