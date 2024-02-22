MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL: Fatima Jaffer, the fascinating story of a rare ambidextrous bowler

Fatima Jaffer, ambidextrous bowler for Mumbai Indians, defied family tradition with support from father and coach Kaleem Jaffer.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 16:39 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
 Fatima Jaffer
 Fatima Jaffer | Photo Credit: MI website
infoIcon

 Fatima Jaffer | Photo Credit: MI website

Cricket runs in the blood for Fatima Jaffer, but the young Mumbai Indians player has walked a different route and defied the family tradition.

The niece of former India and Mumbai batter Wasim Jaffer, Fatima is more drawn towards bowling.

She is one of the rare ambidextrous bowlers in the Indian domestic circuit – a right-arm medium pacer who can fill in the role of a left-arm spinner when the situation demands so.

But her beginning as an ambidextrous bowler happened in less than creditable circumstances.

“I got into the Mumbai side as a right-arm pacer. But in the first match that I played, three of our spinners got called for chucking,’ Fatima was quoted as per the MI website.

However, the unfortunate turn of events opened a door to Fatima.

“My then coach knew that I used to practice left-arm spin, not as a profession, just for fun. So, he came up to me and asked me if I could bowl it in the match.

READ | IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Stokes says England ready to adapt to any conditions in Ranchi

“The first ever match I bowled in as a left-arm spinner, I got three wickets. Then I got five in the next game,” she said.

But she needs hours of training to keep the novelty factor going in her bowling.

“It takes a lot of practice. There’s no real control in your left hand,” said Fatima, who was a net bowler with MI in WPL 2023 before getting drafted into the side during last year’s auction.

Fatima, sister of upcoming Mumbai batter Armaan Jaffer, gave credit to her father Kaleem Jaffer, a respected coach in Mumbai circles, for supporting her.

“I was around seven or eight when I first started to play cricket. It was my father’s decision. He asked me to play cricket because he wanted one of the girls from the family to play cricket,” she said.

Fatima said the constant discussion about cricket with her father has helped her develop as a player.

“He never stopped me from doing anything. He always encouraged me to play cricket. Even when I’m not doing well, he comes up to me and encourages me.

“There’s no major difference between Kaleem Jaffer- the father, and Kaleem Jaffer- the coach. We mostly discuss only cricket, even at home,” she added.

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

WPL /

Fatima Jaffer /

Wasim Jaffer /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL: Fatima Jaffer, the fascinating story of a rare ambidextrous bowler
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu faces stern test against defending champion Saurashtra in quarterfinal
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Stokes says England ready to adapt to any conditions in Ranchi
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. London Marathon gives equal prize money to wheelchair races
    Reuters
  5. It has been a surreal experience, says Indian forward Araijeet Singh Hundal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL: Fatima Jaffer, the fascinating story of a rare ambidextrous bowler
    PTI
  2. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. UP Warriorz owner Jinisha Sharma: We’re lucky we don’t have IPL legacy, we can build our own
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL: Fatima Jaffer, the fascinating story of a rare ambidextrous bowler
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tamil Nadu faces stern test against defending champion Saurashtra in quarterfinal
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Stokes says England ready to adapt to any conditions in Ranchi
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. London Marathon gives equal prize money to wheelchair races
    Reuters
  5. It has been a surreal experience, says Indian forward Araijeet Singh Hundal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment