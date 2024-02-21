MagazineBuy Print

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures

With a power-packed side and a good balance between Indian and international players, season one runner-up Delhi Capitals will fancy its chances to go the distance this time.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 15:38 IST - 3 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
A few chinks notwithstanding, the Meg Lanning-led side is still one of the most balanced ones on paper.  | Photo Credit: Instagram/Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals did almost everything right in season one of the WPL to get its hands on the inaugural title. The side roped in an associate nation player to give itself a five-foreigner cushion. Power hitting and stroke play were both prioritised in the building of a solid batting lineup and the side’s two-pronged pace attack featuring Shikha Pandey and Marizanne Kapp ran riot during the season.

The Capitals eventually watched Mumbai Indians get its name inscribed on the WPL trophy after falling short in the final and will seek revenge this time around.

A few chinks notwithstanding, the Meg Lanning-led side is still one of the most balanced ones on paper. The recently retired Australian finished as the orange cap holder in the WPL last year with 345 runs in nine games with a 139.11 strike rate. She comes to India after a stellar run with the bat for Victoria in Australia’s Women’s National Cricket League.

SWOT
Strengths: Meg Lanning the captain, balance of experience and youth, good batting order, good pace unit
Weakness: Keeping options not as pronounced with the bat (in terms of form), dearth of left handers, middle order and lower order not as in-form with the bat internationally, no wrist spinner
Opportunity: Titas Sadhu had an encouraging time with the ball in the national setup and will be itching to work with Lanning. If she fires, she could give the pace battery which is now dependent on Kapp and Pandey a little more zing. From Radha Yadav to Poonam Yadav, there are many India players looking to make an impression on the selectors. No better chance than the WPL to do so.
Threat: Shafali Verma. If she gets going, Lanning will be able to enjoy the show from the other end, no doubt, but it will also make things hard for any opposition to gain control in the game.

The Lanning-Shafali Verma stand was a spectator’s treat in the first chapter. An in-form Jemimah Rodrigues bolsters the middle order with Alice Capsey providing a finishing option. However, the lack of multiple left-handed batting options hurt the team before and is an issue the side has not addressed adequately in the auction.

Jess Jonassen, who seems to have dropped down the pecking order in the Australian national side, will be a useful resource to Lanning. She also provides the lone left-hand batting option for the side and is a cool customer under pressure with bat and ball. India’s Titas Sadhu might fancy more game time after a commanding show against Australia a few months ago.

However, the player to keep an eye on will be the side’s lone leg spinner Poonam Yadav, who faded away from the national set up after the 2020 T20 World Cup. She comes into the tournament in good form (24 wickets in the Inter Zonal tournament and 16 in the one-day trophy) and will hope to use the league as an audition to head back to the Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.

International player to watch out for:

Annabel Sutherland is currently in the form of her life, with match-winning performances in both departments across formats for Australia. The most expensive player in the 2024 auction, the all-rounder will look to put an underwhelming season with Gujarat Giants behind her as she looks to help DC win its maiden WPL crown before its home crowd.  x

Indian player to watch out for:

Shafali Verma thrived under the watchful eye of Meg Lanning. The duo brought out the best in each other and were a formidable force opening the batting. An in-form Shafali is a hard force to neutralise. Similarly, Poonam Yadav was once the toast of the international cricket community. If her current domestic form can extend in the WPL, the Capitals will be happy customers.

SQUAD: 
Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu
SCHEDULE
February 23: vs Mumbai Indians (Bengaluru) February 26: vs UP Warriorz (Bengaluru) February 29: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bengaluru) March 3: vs Gujarat Giants (Bengaluru) March 5: vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi) March 8: vs UP Warriorz (Delhi) March 10: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Delhi) March 13: vs Gujarat Giants (Delhi)

