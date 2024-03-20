NBA roundup: Magic blitz Hornets, headed for at least play-in

Cole Anthony scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half as the Orlando Magic romped past the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 112-92, on Tuesday night, securing a spot in at least the play-in round of the NBA postseason.

Jalen Suggs poured in 16 points, Moritz Wagner and Paolo Banchero each had 13 points and Franz Wagner added 11 points for the Magic, who have won nine of their past 11 games. Orlando led by as many as 41 points in the first half.

Orlando shot 54.3 percent for the game and cruised despite surrendering 33 third-quarter points.

The Hornets, who dropped to 2-8 this month, were paced by Brandon Miller’s 21 points and Vasilije Micic’s 20 points. Miles Bridges added 16 points and Tre Mann had 11 points for Charlotte, which committed 17 turnovers.

Rockets 137, Wizards 114

Jalen Green tied his career high with 42 points while rookie Amen Thompson added a career-high 25 points as Houston turned a third-quarter rally into a victory over host Washington.

Green finished with seven 3-pointers as the Rockets won their sixth game in a row. Thompson grabbed 10 boards to post a double-double, as did Green (10 boards) and teammate Jabari Smith Jr. (18 points, 14 rebounds).

Corey Kispert, Justin Champagnie and Jules Bernard scored 16 points apiece for the Wizards, who were without four starters from their road loss to the Rockets last week.

Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 112

Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Denver edged Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting for the Nuggets, who bounced back from a buzzer-beater loss against the Dallas Mavericks two days earlier. Denver’s Jamal Murray (18 points, 11 assists) and Aaron Gordon (14 points, 11 rebounds) registered double-doubles.

Anthony Edwards finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels scored 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Mike Conley chipped in 13 points to go along with six boards and five assists.

Pelicans 104, Nets 91

Zion Williamson collected 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists as New Orleans continued its playoff push by beating Brooklyn in New York.

The Pelicans clinched consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2007-08 and 2008-09 and earned their 22nd road win. CJ McCollum helped New Orleans seize control early by scoring 13 of his 16 points in the first half. Larry Nance Jr. finished with 13 points and 10 boards.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 25 points but had little help as Brooklyn lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Mavericks 113, Spurs 107

Kyrie Irving hit for 28 points to help visiting Dallas to a win over San Antonio in a game in which two of the teams’ superstars struggled.

Luka Doncic added 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds but went just 6 of 27 from the floor for Dallas. Dante Exum added 16 points off the bench and Daniel Gafford had 13.

Tre Jones led the Spurs with 22 points, with Devin Vassell adding 19 and rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama settling for 12 points (on 3-of-13 shooting), 11 rebounds, six blocks and three assists.