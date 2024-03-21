The Hundred Draft: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh only Indians picked for 2024 season

Seventeen Indians had registered for the draft of the 2024 edition of The Hundred, however only two found takers in the team building process on Wednesday.

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh were the two selected Indians in the draft. While Smriti returns to Southern Brave with whom she won the championship last season, Richa will head to Birmingham Phoenix for the upcoming season.

Both players, regulars in the Indian national side, were part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side which won the second edition of the Women’s Premier League. Smriti is a classy left-hand bat who is coming into her own as a leader while Richa has carved a niche for herself as a dangerous finisher and a reliable force behind the stumps.

Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil were among the Indians who missed out this season.

Australians were the players in most demand with the likes of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Lauren Cheatle, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux being picked in the auction.