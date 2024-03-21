MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

The Hundred Draft: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh only Indians picked for 2024 season

While Smriti Mandhana returns to Southern Brave with whom she won the championship last season, Richa Ghosh will head to Birmingham Phoenix for the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 00:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh | File Photo
Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh | File Photo | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh | File Photo | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Seventeen Indians had registered for the draft of the 2024 edition of The Hundred, however only two found takers in the team building process on Wednesday.

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh were the two selected Indians in the draft. While Smriti returns to Southern Brave with whom she won the championship last season, Richa will head to Birmingham Phoenix for the upcoming season.

Both players, regulars in the Indian national side, were part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side which won the second edition of the Women’s Premier League. Smriti is a classy left-hand bat who is coming into her own as a leader while Richa has carved a niche for herself as a dangerous finisher and a reliable force behind the stumps.

Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil were among the Indians who missed out this season.

Australians were the players in most demand with the likes of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Lauren Cheatle, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux being picked in the auction.

Related Topics

Smriti Mandhana /

Richa Ghosh /

The Hundred

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Hundred Draft: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh only Indians picked for 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya Sen rediscovers mojo with All England Championships semifinal finish
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Bangladesh calls up Hridoy for Mushfiqur in Sri Lanka Test
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. The Hundred Draft: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh only Indians picked for 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Moment of my life: RCB ace Shreyanka Patil describes meeting idol Virat Kohli
    PTI
  3. Be a Jemimah Rodrigues and you’ll be fine: A lesson on the power of self-belief
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Harmanpreet joins Mandhana, Deepti, Jemimah and Shreyanka among Indians in The Hundred Women’s Competition draft
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians seeks to spoil Delhi Capitals’ homecoming as league moves to Delhi
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Hundred Draft: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh only Indians picked for 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lakshya Sen rediscovers mojo with All England Championships semifinal finish
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Bangladesh calls up Hridoy for Mushfiqur in Sri Lanka Test
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment