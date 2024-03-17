MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Giannis out for Suns game with hamstring soreness

The Bucks forward, who was sidelined with soreness in his left hamstring, averages 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 23:33 IST , MILWAUKEE - 0 MINS READ

AP
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in action against Philadelphia 76ers.
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in action against Philadelphia 76ers. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in action against Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee Bucks centre Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of left hamstring soreness.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The Bucks were bolstered by the return of forward Khris Middleton, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the past 16 games with a sprained left ankle.

MORE TO FOLLOW

