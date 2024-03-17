NBA: Giannis out for Suns game with hamstring soreness

Milwaukee Bucks centre Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of left hamstring soreness.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
The Bucks were bolstered by the return of forward Khris Middleton, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the past 16 games with a sprained left ankle.
MORE TO FOLLOW
