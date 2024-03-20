MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City awarded 3-0 win after Jamshedpur FC’s overseas player blunder

Mumbai City FC was awarded a 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League after the latter was found to have violated the league’s foreign players limit during a match between the two sides on March 8.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 12:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Alberto Noguera Ripoll of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC.
Alberto Noguera Ripoll of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman/PTI
infoIcon

Alberto Noguera Ripoll of Mumbai City FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman/PTI

Mumbai City FC was awarded a 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League after the latter was found to have violated the league’s foreign players limit during a match between the two sides on March 8.

Mumbai City had lodged a formal protest with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), citing JFC’s failure to field a minimum of seven domestic players on the pitch at all times during their match in Jamshedpur, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Following a review of the said complaint, based on the ISL 2023-24 League Rules, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee delivered a verdict on Wednesday in favour of Mumbai City.

Based on this judgment, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee declared the match a forfeiture. Consequently, three points were awarded to Mumbai City, altering the scoreline to 3-0 in favour of the Islanders.

ALSO READ: Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Ireland friendly due to groin issue

The Islanders extend their lead at the top by two more points and now have 41 points from 19 matches, two points above Mohun Bagan Super Giant, having played an extra game. Following the point deduction, JFC dropped down to eighth position with 20 points from 19 matches.

