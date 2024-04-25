MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs RCB IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today?

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Get the Live Streaming Details. 

Published : Apr 25, 2024 07:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head (R) and Abhishek Sharma during a match against Delhi Capitals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head (R) and Abhishek Sharma during a match against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head (R) and Abhishek Sharma during a match against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

SRH will be looking to make it five wins in a row, while RCB will try to break free of a run of six-game winless streak.

The last time these two sides met, SRH scored an IPL record total of 287 on the way to a 25-run win.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on April 25, 2024.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match on April 25?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

