DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma bowls most expensive IPL spell

Published : Apr 24, 2024 21:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohit Sharma gave away 73 runs in four overs to record the most expensive spell in the history of IPL.
Mohit Sharma gave away 73 runs in four overs to record the most expensive spell in the history of IPL. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma gave away 73 runs in four overs to record the most expensive spell in the Indian Premier League history against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scored 31 off Mohit’s last over as he registered 4-0-73-0.

This unwanted record was previously held by Basil Thampi, who, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, conceded 70 runs off four overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

Mohit gave 12 off his first over and was hit for 30 in his next two overs.

Delhi Capitals posted 224/4 in 20 overs.

Most expensive bowling spells in IPL
0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024*
0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018
0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023
0/68 - Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024
0/66 - Ishant Sharma (SRH) vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2013

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
Who's next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India's striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

