DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma bowls most expensive IPL spell

Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma gave away 73 runs in four overs to record the most expensive spell in the Indian Premier League history against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.
Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scored 31 off Mohit’s last over as he registered 4-0-73-0.
This unwanted record was previously held by Basil Thampi, who, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, conceded 70 runs off four overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.
Mohit gave 12 off his first over and was hit for 30 in his next two overs.
Delhi Capitals posted 224/4 in 20 overs.
Most expensive bowling spells in IPL
