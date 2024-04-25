SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

SRH will be looking to make it five wins in a row, while RCB will try to break free of a run of six-game winless streak.

The last time these two sides met, SRH scored an IPL record total of 287 on the way to a 25-run win.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SRH vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 23 RCB won: 10 SRH won: 12 Tied: 1 Last result: SRH won by 25 runs (Bengaluru, 2024)

SRH vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD Matches played: 8 SRH won: 5 RCB won: 2 Tie: 1 Last result: RCB won by 8 wickets (2023)

SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL UPPAL STADIUM Matches played: 53 SRH won: 32 SRH lost: 20 Tied: 1 Last result: Beat CSK by 6 wickets (2024) Last 5 results: Won - 2; Lost - 3 SRH highest score: 277/3 (20) vs MI (2024) SRH lowest score: 114 (20) vs MI (2015)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 22 711 35.55 142.48 100 David Warner (SRH) 13 647 58.81 163.79 100* AB De Villiers (RCB) 17 540 36.00 155.17 89*

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RCB IPL MATCHES