SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.
SRH will be looking to make it five wins in a row, while RCB will try to break free of a run of six-game winless streak.
The last time these two sides met, SRH scored an IPL record total of 287 on the way to a 25-run win.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
SRH vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
SRH vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD
SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL UPPAL STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|22
|711
|35.55
|142.48
|100
|David Warner (SRH)
|13
|647
|58.81
|163.79
|100*
|AB De Villiers (RCB)
|17
|540
|36.00
|155.17
|89*
MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RCB IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|18
|18
|8.39
|31.16
|2/16
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|16
|17
|7.55
|27.17
|3/18
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|10
|11
|7.42
|27.00
|3/27
