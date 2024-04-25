MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Get all the head-to-head stats, key records and numbers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 07:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of RCB batter Faf du Plessis.
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of RCB batter Faf du Plessis. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/PTI
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of RCB batter Faf du Plessis. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

SRH will be looking to make it five wins in a row, while RCB will try to break free of a run of six-game winless streak.

The last time these two sides met, SRH scored an IPL record total of 287 on the way to a 25-run win.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SRH vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 23
RCB won: 10
SRH won: 12
Tied: 1
Last result: SRH won by 25 runs (Bengaluru, 2024)
SRH vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN HYDERABAD
Matches played: 8
SRH won: 5
RCB won: 2
Tie: 1
Last result: RCB won by 8 wickets (2023)
SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL UPPAL STADIUM
Matches played: 53
SRH won: 32
SRH lost: 20
Tied: 1
Last result: Beat CSK by 6 wickets (2024)
Last 5 results: Won - 2; Lost - 3
SRH highest score: 277/3 (20) vs MI (2024)
SRH lowest score: 114 (20) vs MI (2015)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli (RCB) 22 711 35.55 142.48 100
David Warner (SRH) 13 647 58.81 163.79 100*
AB De Villiers (RCB) 17 540 36.00 155.17 89*

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs RCB IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 18 18 8.39 31.16 2/16
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 16 17 7.55 27.17 3/18
Rashid Khan (SRH) 10 11 7.42 27.00 3/27

