Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be out of action for several weeks after incurring a meniscus tear in his right knee during training on Tuesday, the La Liga club said.
The 31-year-old Belgian international had been expected to return to Real’s squad after an ACL tear in his left knee last August. He underwent an MRI scan later on Tuesday that confirmed the damage to his right knee.
“Following tests carried out today, our player Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a ruptured internal meniscus in his right knee,” the club said in a statement.
