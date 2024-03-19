MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training

The 31-year-old Belgian international had been expected to return to Real’s squad after an ACL tear in his left knee last August. He underwent an MRI scan later on Tuesday that confirmed the damage to his right knee.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 22:49 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois waves to fans at the end of the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
FILE - Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois waves to fans at the end of the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois waves to fans at the end of the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be out of action for several weeks after incurring a meniscus tear in his right knee during training on Tuesday, the La Liga club said.

The 31-year-old Belgian international had been expected to return to Real’s squad after an ACL tear in his left knee last August. He underwent an MRI scan later on Tuesday that confirmed the damage to his right knee.

ALSO READ: Man United teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo gets first call-up from England

“Following tests carried out today, our player Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a ruptured internal meniscus in his right knee,” the club said in a statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Thibaut Courtois

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training
    Reuters
  2. Mushfiqur Rahim out of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series due to injury
    AP
  3. PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans edges past Ahmedabad Defenders to face Calicut Heroes in title clash
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Manchester City to play Barca, Chelsea, Milan and Celtic in US pre-season tour in July
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training
    Reuters
  2. Manchester City to play Barca, Chelsea, Milan and Celtic in US pre-season tour in July
    Reuters
  3. Former Barcelona player Arda Turan found guilty of tax fraud in Spain
    AP
  4. Man United teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo gets first call-up from England
    Reuters
  5. Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training
    Reuters
  2. Mushfiqur Rahim out of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series due to injury
    AP
  3. PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans edges past Ahmedabad Defenders to face Calicut Heroes in title clash
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Manchester City to play Barca, Chelsea, Milan and Celtic in US pre-season tour in July
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment