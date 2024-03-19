Manchester City to play Barca, Chelsea, Milan and Celtic in US pre-season tour in July

Manchester City will face Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea in their 2024-25 pre-season tour to the United States in July, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
City, third in the league standings and aiming to repeat the treble, will kick off its preparation for the new campaign against Scottish Premiership side Celtic on July 23 before playing Serie A’s Milan at the Yankee Stadium four days later.
ALSO READ | Former Barcelona player Arda Turan found guilty of tax fraud in Spain
They will then travel to Florida to take on manager Pep Guardiola’s former club, Barcelona, on July 30 and end the four-match tour with a game against Chelsea on Aug. 3.
Having toured Asia before the current season, City returns to the U.S. following its 2022 pre-season visit.
