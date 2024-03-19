Man United teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo gets first call-up from England

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has received his first England senior call-up ahead of their two friendlies, the national team said on Tuesday, after the youngster’s impressive run at the Premier League club.

The 18-year-old, who was initially part of the Under-21s squad for this month’s U-21 Euro 2025 qualifiers, has been drafted into manager Gareth Southgate’s team for matches at Wembley against Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26.

Mainoo is a graduate of United’s youth academy and has made 14 appearances for the Old Trafford side in the Premier League this season.

“It’s an honour to receive my first senior call-up,” Mainoo posted on Instagram.

Mainoo, who has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels, reported to St. George’s Park on Tuesday.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon were also handed their first international call-ups by Southgate last week