Man United teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo gets first call-up from England

The 18-year-old Mainoo from Manchester United was initially part of England Under-21s but was added to coach Gareth Southgate’s senior group ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 21:06 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mainoo previously represented England Under-17s and Under-19s in midfield.
Mainoo previously represented England Under-17s and Under-19s in midfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mainoo previously represented England Under-17s and Under-19s in midfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has received his first England senior call-up ahead of their two friendlies, the national team said on Tuesday, after the youngster’s impressive run at the Premier League club.

The 18-year-old, who was initially part of the Under-21s squad for this month’s U-21 Euro 2025 qualifiers, has been drafted into manager Gareth Southgate’s team for matches at Wembley against Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26.

ALSO READ: Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback

Mainoo is a graduate of United’s youth academy and has made 14 appearances for the Old Trafford side in the Premier League this season.

“It’s an honour to receive my first senior call-up,” Mainoo posted on Instagram.

Mainoo, who has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels, reported to St. George’s Park on Tuesday.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon were also handed their first international call-ups by Southgate last week

