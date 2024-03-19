Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Ireland friendly due to groin issue

Romelu Lukaku will miss Belgium’s friendly in Ireland this weekend because of a groin problem.
Lukaku missed a Europa League match last Thursday because of a recurring hip injury, then played 85 minutes on Sunday in Roma’s 1-0 win against Sassuolo in Serie A.
Belgium said on Tuesday that Lukaku was not fit to face Ireland “due to a slightly overloaded groin.”
Germany to play Ukraine and Greece in last friendlies before Euro 2024
Belgium meets Ireland on Saturday in a warmup for the European Championship. It will then take on England next Tuesday.
Lukaku left Belgium’s training camp but will travel with the team to Ireland and England, the team said. It did not say whether Lukaku could play at Wembley if he recovers in time. A spokesperson from the federation was not immediately available for comment.
Euro 2024 in Germany is scheduled from June 14-July 14.
