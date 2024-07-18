MagazineBuy Print

Newport Open 2024: Opelka knocks out top seed Mannarino on return to ATP Tour

Opelka, 26, is back on the tour after prolonged absence due to hip and wrist surgery.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 09:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Reilly Opelka.
FILE PHOTO: USA’s Reilly Opelka. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: USA’s Reilly Opelka. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

American Reilly Opelka knocked out defending champion Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the grass-court event at Newport, Rhode Island.

Opelka is playing his first ATP tournament in almost two years. The American, who received a wild card into the tournament, fired 19 aces to improve to 4-0 against Frenchman Mannarino.

Opelka, 26, is back on the tour after prolonged absence due to hip and wrist surgery.

His last ATP Tour event was in Washington in 2022, when he was ranked a career-high 17th in the world.

Opelka had begun his campaign with a three-set victory over France’s Constant Lestienne.

In his first-ever quarterfinal in Newport, Opelka will next face fellow American Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Britain’s Billy Harris 6-3, 6-4.

