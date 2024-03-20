MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023-24: Lyon, Chelsea win first leg in quarterfinals

Lyon, the record eight-time champion, came from behind to beat Benfica 2-1, while Chelsea ultimately eased to a 3-0 victory at Ajax to close in on a second straight appearance in the last four of Europe’s top competition.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 08:15 IST , LONDON  - 2 MINS READ

AP
Olympique Lyonnais’ Sara Dabritz celebrates scoring her team’s second goal with Lindsey Horan during the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal against Benfica at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday.
Olympique Lyonnais’ Sara Dabritz celebrates scoring her team’s second goal with Lindsey Horan during the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal against Benfica at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Olympique Lyonnais’ Sara Dabritz celebrates scoring her team’s second goal with Lindsey Horan during the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal against Benfica at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lyon and Chelsea underlined their status as two of the favorites for the Women’s Champions League title by earning first-leg wins on the road in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Lyon, the record eight-time champion, came from behind to beat Benfica 2-1, while Chelsea ultimately eased to a 3-0 victory at Ajax to close in on a second straight appearance in the last four of Europe’s top competition.

The second legs are on March 27.

Lyon still hasn’t lost in either the French league or the Champions League this season, but it needed a second-half comeback to maintain that record.

France forward Delphine Cascarino equalized in the 63rd and Germany midfielder Sara Dabritz headed home a cross from United States captain Lindsay Horan for the winner in the 79th in Lisbon.

Benfica was making its debut in the quarterfinals, and Andreia Faria gave the hosts the lead in the 43rd after intercepting a stray pass on the halfway line and running through unchallenged.

READ | Messi fans to get 50 percent refund for Hong Kong fiasco

Ajax is also competing in the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time and caused plenty of problems for Chelsea early on at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, only to concede goals from the visitors’ only two shots of the first half.

England forward Lauren James rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home in the 19th minute for a goal that stood after a VAR check for offside, before Sjoeke Nüsken slid in to convert the second in the 44th.

Nüsken headed in the third goal in the 83rd to leave Chelsea in total control ahead of the return match at Stamford Bridge, where the club’s men’s team plays.

Chelsea is bidding to win the Champions League for the first time and also is chasing a quadruple of major trophies in coach Emma Hayes’ final season in charge before she takes the helm of the United States’ women’s national team.

Hayes’ team leads the Women’s Super League, is into the final of the English League Cup and has reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

The quarterfinals continue Wednesday with defending champion Barcelona away to Norwegian team Brann and Häcken of Sweden hosting Paris Saint-Germain.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Women's Champions League /

Lyon /

Chelsea /

Women's Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023-24: Lyon, Chelsea win first leg in quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Miami Open 2024: Halep falls to Badosa in return from doping ban as Sabalenka waits
    Reuters
  3. WPL 2024: How Sophie Molineux, RCB’s spin ace, repaid Smriti Mandhana’s faith when it mattered most
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game against Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023-24: Lyon, Chelsea win first leg in quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training
    Reuters
  3. Manchester City to play Barca, Chelsea, Milan and Celtic in US pre-season tour in July
    Reuters
  4. Former Barcelona player Arda Turan found guilty of tax fraud in Spain
    AP
  5. Man United teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo gets first call-up from England
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023-24: Lyon, Chelsea win first leg in quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Miami Open 2024: Halep falls to Badosa in return from doping ban as Sabalenka waits
    Reuters
  3. WPL 2024: How Sophie Molineux, RCB’s spin ace, repaid Smriti Mandhana’s faith when it mattered most
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game against Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment