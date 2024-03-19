MagazineBuy Print

WSL season attendance record broken with 36 games to play - report

Published : Mar 19, 2024 08:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Grace McEwan in action with Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw in a Women’s Super League match at Broadfield Stadium, Crawley on Sunday.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Grace McEwan in action with Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw in a Women’s Super League match at Broadfield Stadium, Crawley on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Grace McEwan in action with Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw in a Women’s Super League match at Broadfield Stadium, Crawley on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Women’s Super League set a new cumulative attendance record of 717,721 fans with six rounds to go this season, the BBC reported on Monday.

The current campaign figure surpassed the previous record of 689,297 fans from the 2022-23 season after Chelsea Women’s record 32,970 fans watched their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Friday.

This season also saw a new attendance record set for a WSL match in Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium last month.

All WSL teams except West Ham United will have played at least one match in their main stadium this season by the conclusion of the next round of matches at the weekend. 

