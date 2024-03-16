MagazineBuy Print

WSL: Chelsea boss Hayes regrets comment on player relationships

On Thursday, Hayes said relationships between players were inappropriate and could lead to significant challenges for managers.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 10:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates after the match.
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she should not have called player-to-player relationships “inappropriate”, adding that there were no problems with professionalism in the Women’s Super League side’s dressing room.

On Thursday, Hayes said relationships between players were inappropriate and could lead to significant challenges for managers.

Following Hayes’ comments, Chelsea defender Jess Carter liked a number of posts on social media platform X that took issue with the English manager’s statement.

After Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Arsenal on Friday, Hayes told reporters she had had a conversation with Carter and other Chelsea players, telling reporters. “They know exactly who I am and what my intentions were,” she said.

“But I have to expect that - I’m supposed to be the most well-trained, non-clickbait coach, and I let myself down yesterday. I didn’t think it was right for me to use the term ‘inappropriate’ for the players.

“I don’t take those things back, but I have zero criticism for any player in my dressing room for anything - their professionalism regardless of their status, regardless of who they are in a relationship with.” 

Related Topics

Women's Super League /

Chelsea

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
