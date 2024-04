SRH vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the toss in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Chennai Super Kings in the eighteenth game of IPL 2024 in Hyderabad on Friday.

Pat Cummins’ SRH has won one out of its three games so far while CSK has won two out of its three games so far.

SRH - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3

CSK- Last 5 Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1

Results after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2

Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 6; Losses: 4

Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5