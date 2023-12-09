WPL Auction 2024 Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction ahead of the second season will see 165 players going under the hammer including 104 Indians and 61 overseas players.

The five franchises - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz - will look to seal the 30 available slots.

Full Purse remaining ahead of the WPL Auction 2024 Delhi Capitals Purse remaining: Rs. 2.25 crores | Available slots: 3 Gujarat Giants Purse remaining: Rs. 5.95 crores | Available slots: 10 Mumbai Indians Purse remaining: Rs. 2.1 crores | Available slots: 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore Purse remaining: Rs. 3.35 crores | Available slots: 7 UP Warriorz Purse remaining: Rs. 4 crores | Available slots: 5

WPL Auction 2024: Full list of retained players Delhi Capitals Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu Gujarat Giants Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer Mumbai Indians Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia Royal Challengers Bangalore Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine* UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

When and where will the WPL Auction 2024 be held?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be held on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai. The auction is set to begin at 3 pm IST.

Where can we watch the WPL Auction 2024 auction on Saturday?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The event can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website .