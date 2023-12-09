WPL Auction 2024 Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction ahead of the second season will see 165 players going under the hammer including 104 Indians and 61 overseas players.
The five franchises - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz - will look to seal the 30 available slots.
Full list of sold players during the WPL Auction 2024
Full Purse remaining ahead of the WPL Auction 2024
Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
UP Warriorz
WPL Auction 2024: Full list of retained players
Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
UP Warriorz
When and where will the WPL Auction 2024 be held?
The WPL Auction 2024 will be held on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai. The auction is set to begin at 3 pm IST.
Where can we watch the WPL Auction 2024 auction on Saturday?
The WPL Auction 2024 will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The event can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website .
