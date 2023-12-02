MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction

WPL Auction 2024: Here is a look at the full list of players available for the Women’s Premier League auction set to be held on December 9 in Mumbai.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 10:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants will head into the WPL 2024 auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore). 
Gujarat Giants will head into the WPL 2024 auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore).  | Photo Credit: Pallavi Hari 10095@Chennai
infoIcon

Gujarat Giants will head into the WPL 2024 auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore).  | Photo Credit: Pallavi Hari 10095@Chennai

The second Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction for the upcoming WPL 2024 season will be held on December 9 in Mumbiai.

The BCCI on Saturday announced that 165 players registered for the WPL auction. The auction list comprises 104 Indians and 61 overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations.

A total of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with nine spots left for overseas players.

ALSO READ
IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of registered capped Indian players, base price

Only two players - West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australia’s KIm Garth - have set themselves at the highest base price of INR 50 lakh.

60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, while 29 players were released from their existing squads.

Gujarat Giants will head into the 2024 WPL auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore). Defending champion Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse (2.1 crore) at its disposal amongst the five franchises.

How teams stack up ahead of WPL 2024 auction

Franchise Squad size Overseas players Money spent Money remaining Available slots
Delhi Capitals 15 5 Rs. 11.25 crore Rs. 2.25 crore 3
Gujarat Giants 8 3 Rs. 7.55 crore Rs. 5.95 crore 10
Mumbai Indians 13 5 Rs. 11.4 crore Rs. 2.1 crore 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 3 Rs. 10.15 crore Rs. 3.35 crore 7
UP Warriorz 13 5 Rs. 9.5 crore Rs. 4 crore 5

Related Topics

WPL Auction /

WPL 2024 /

Women's Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Bangladesh beats New Zealand by 150 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mitrovic’s late brace helps seal a huge win for Al Hilal against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Needed to bowl stump to stump to negate dew factor, says Axar
    PTI
  5. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: India beats Australia by 20 runs to win series
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women’s squads for Tests, England T20Is announced: Saika Ishaque, Shubha Satheesh get maiden call-ups
    PTI
  3. IND A vs ENG A Women: Issy Wong’s heroics help England level T20 series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs ENG A Women, 1st T20: Kashvee, Shreyanka prove their mettle as India pips England by three runs
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND A vs ENG A T20s: Future prospects in focus as India A Women face England A
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Bangladesh beats New Zealand by 150 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mitrovic’s late brace helps seal a huge win for Al Hilal against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Needed to bowl stump to stump to negate dew factor, says Axar
    PTI
  5. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: India beats Australia by 20 runs to win series
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment