WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction

The second Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction for the upcoming WPL 2024 season will be held on December 9 in Mumbiai.

The BCCI on Saturday announced that 165 players registered for the WPL auction. The auction list comprises 104 Indians and 61 overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations.

A total of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with nine spots left for overseas players.

Only two players - West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australia’s KIm Garth - have set themselves at the highest base price of INR 50 lakh.

60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, while 29 players were released from their existing squads.

Gujarat Giants will head into the 2024 WPL auction with the biggest salary cap available (Rs. 5.95 crore). Defending champion Mumbai Indians will have the smallest purse (2.1 crore) at its disposal amongst the five franchises.

How teams stack up ahead of WPL 2024 auction