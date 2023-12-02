MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of registered capped Indian players, base price

As per the registration list, there are 830 Indians - of which 18 are capped players - along with 336 overseas cricketers.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the 2023 Indian Premier League season.
Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the 2023 Indian Premier League season. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the 2023 Indian Premier League season. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/THE HINDU

Ahead of the Indian Premier League auction, scheduled to be held in Dubai on December 19, a total of 1,166 players have registered. With just 77 slots to be filled - of which a maximum of 30 could be overseas players, the 10 franchises have been asked to choose their preferred players from the registration list.

Once the franchises submit their choices, a final list of shortlisted players will be announced.

As per the registration list, there are 830 Indians - of which 18 are capped players - along with 336 overseas cricketers.

Of the capped Indians, Harshal Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav have set their base price at a maximum of Rs. 2 crore, while the other 14 - Varun Aaron, KS Bharat, Siddarth Kaul, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Mavi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Barinder Sran, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari and Sandeep Warrier - will be available at the reserve price of Rs. 50 lakh.

