WPL 2024 Auction: From Dottin to Athapaththu - top five foreigners to watch out for

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction ahead of the second season is scheduled to take place on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai.

The five teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz - will look to fill up the slots in their squads with 165 players registering themselves for the auction.

Here’s a look at the five foreign players who might be in demand during the 2024 WPL Auction.

Deandra Dottin of West Indies

DEANDRA DOTTIN

Registered in the WPL auction for a base price of Rs. 50 Lakh, Dottin’s conspicuous absence and controversy that followed last season with her Rs. 60 Lakh contract with the Gujarat Giants left pundits and fans puzzled. The season West Indian is one of the best pace bowling all-rounders in the game with a T20I hundred and 62 international wickets to her name. Her gun fielding and explosive power with the bat makes her a perfect addition to any franchise.

DANNI WYATT

After surprisingly going unsold last season, the English T20 specialist has made a solid case to be picked up at this season’s auction. Her 47-ball 75 in the first T20I against India in Mumbai was key in England’s 38-run win. Her match-winning knock came in her record 150th T20I, the first English player to do so. Her 2,602 T20I runs feature two centuries and 13 fifties and her numbers have borne testament to her longevity and versatility

Alana King

ALANA KING

Fifteen Australians were bought at the auction last season of which six have been released. Teams looking for a quality spinner have this Australian spin wizard to look forward to in the WPL auction for a base price of Rs. 30 Lakh. In two seasons of international cricket, King has been assset to the Aussies, forming a potent quartet in the squad alongside Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham (also in the auction) and Ashleigh Gardner. She has 21 wickets in 22 internationals. In the recently concluded edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, King finished as the second-highest wicket taker for Perth Scorchers with 19 wickets in 15 matches.

Shabnim Ismail

SHABNIM ISMAIL

While Ismail has bowed out from the international stage, she continues to ply her trade in domestic franchise tournaments. She was roped in by UP Warriorz last season for Rs. 1 CR, a testament to her feisty pace. However, she took three wickets in three games with UP’s multiple overseas options hampering a steady spot for her in the team. She is one of the fastest with the ball and amassed 123 wickets in 113 international matches. She comes into the auction after a stint in the WBBL with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Chamari Athapaththu

CHAMARI ATHAPATHTHU

All eyes will be on the Sri Lankan skipper in the 2024 WPL auction. Her explosive batting coupled with an ability to find breakthroughs with the ball with her nifty spin makes her an all-round package. She comes into the auction after finishing as the second-highest runscorer in the WBBL with 552 runs in 14 innings. She also took nine wickets in this edition. Athapaththu has been a regular in the women’s franchise ecosystem and has often had to saddle her side the way she does for the Sri Lankan national side and promises to be a quality addition to any team in the Women’s Premier League.

When and where will the WPL Auction 2024 be held?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be held on December 9, 2023 in Mumbai. The auction is set to begin at 3 pm IST.

Where can we watch the WPL Auction 2024 auction on Saturday?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The event can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website .