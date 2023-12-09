Sourav Ganguly says India needs ‘a bit of luck’ in the finals, lauds progress of women’s cricket in the country

The Indian cricket team came close to winning an ODI World Cup title, after 12 years, before it lost to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad a few weeks ago.

But within six months, it stands a chance of winning another ICC title - the T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America. And former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that the side needs a ‘bit of luck in the final’ to break the trophy drought in an ICC event.

“India are a superb side, and they have got another opportunity to win a World Cup in June and that’s not far away. They just need a bit of luck in the final, but they are a superb side,” Ganguly told Sportstar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave India’s head coach Rahul Dravid an extension last week, and Ganguly appreciated the move. “He was given an extension and rightfully so,” he said.

A former BCCI president, Ganguly was in the city on Saturday to attend the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction as the director of cricket of Delhi Capitals. He was impressed with the way uncapped Indian talents - Kasvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh - drew huge bids.

“Women’s cricket is improving hugely. Over the last three to four years, women’s cricket in India has been tremendous. I am very happy to see the youngsters earning so much. It’s a great tournament and I am glad that they are being looked after,” he said.

In the tricky world of franchise leagues, youngsters who have earned big money in the past have often struggled. But Ganguly believes that they would be hand-held well.

“They will be fine. They should earn money, and why shouldn’t they?” Ganguly questioned. “I am sure, the families and everyone around will guide them well…”

The Capitals had a remaining purse of Rs 2.25 crore coming into the auction and they exhausted most of their money by roping in Annabel Sutherland, who was released earlier by Gujarat Giants.

The Australian all-rounder was the most expensive overseas player, attracting the joint-highest bid of the auction at Rs 2 crore.

“The staff wanted Sutherland and the Indian players (Aparna Mondal and Ashwani Kumari). We discussed it and eventually got them. The squad has been good since last year, so it’s an addition,” Ganguly said, adding, “We played well last year, and hopefully we play well again this year…”

Last year, the Capitals were the runners-up in the WPL, but they struggled in the IPL - finishing at the ninth spot with just 10 points in its kitty. But this time around, the franchise hopes for a turnaround and expects its star player Rishabh Pant to be back.

Ganguly with the Delhi Capitals during the Women’s Premier League player auction in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

It has been a year since he survived a horrific car crash and the injuries kept him away from action. But Pant has been at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a long time and even attended a Delhi Capitals camp recently, and Ganguly hopes he is ready before the IPL gets underway in the last week of March.

“I hope he is ready. We want him to come back for the IPL, and he’s doing well…” the former India captain added.

However, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the WPL auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the Board will decide on the return of the wicketkeeper-batter.

“The BCCI will be monitoring Rishabh and will decide about his return but we missed him in the World Cup,” Shah said. Pant missed out on all major cricketing events this year - including the ODI World Cup at home.