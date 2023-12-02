Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Tamil Thalaivas match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Tamil Thalaivas was one of the teams that were added into the Pro Kabaddi fold in 2017. The side has not made the final so far, but came close in season nine when a spirited revival of fortunes saw them make the playoffs for the first time.

TAMIL THALAIVAS SQUAD ANALYSIS

Bouncing back from the bottom of the table to a spot in the playoffs last season, the Thalaivas know a thing or two about resilience. The unit has gone for a more balanced outfit this season, conscious about not pinning its campaign’s hopes on the starpower of one player. Coached by the seasoned Ashan Kumar who orchestrated the side’s revival last season, the Thalaivas go in banking on the retained core and a crop of young players led by breakout young player Narender, with reinforcements in defense in the form of Iranians Amirhossein Bastami and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi.

Strength: Enthusiastic youngsters are this team’s strength but what will bode well for the side is Sagar Rathee, the captain, and senior allrounder Ajinkya Pawar settling into their leadership roles. The side needs anchoring through nervous passages of play and a composed senior arm will help towards the same.

Weakness: The relative inexperience of the majority of the side might be tested if any of the seniors suffer injuries. Support for Narendar in raiding is key.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).