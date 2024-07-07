MagazineBuy Print

Live

Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Paolini advances after Keys retires; Alcaraz leads against Humbert

Wimbledon 2024, July 7 Updates: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are the prominent players in action today at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Updated : Jul 07, 2024 20:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Madison Keys of the United States receives medical treatment during her match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
Madison Keys of the United States receives medical treatment during her match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Madison Keys of the United States receives medical treatment during her match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 16th-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the round of 16 of men’s singles of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Sunday.

World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner will be up against 14th-seeded American Ben Shelton in his fourth-round fixture.

In women’s singles, second seed Coco Gauff faces 19th seed and fellow American Emma Navarro while local wildcard Emma Raducanu takes on Kiwi qualifier Lulu Sun.

Here’s the full list of round of 16 fixtures (only singles) for day seven of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [16] Ugo Humbert (FRA) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [Q] Lulu Sun (NZL) vs [WC] Emma Raducanu (GBR)

Women’s Singles - [19] Emma Navarro (USA) vs [2] Coco Gauff (USA)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles - [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) beat [12] Madison Keys (USA) - 6-3, 6-7, 5-5 (Keys retired hurt)

Men’s Singles - [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [14] Ben Shelton (USA)

Men’s Singles - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev

Court No. 2

Women’s Singles - Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Donna Vekic (CRO) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [12] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

