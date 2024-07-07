Defending champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 16th-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the round of 16 of men’s singles of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Sunday.

World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner will be up against 14th-seeded American Ben Shelton in his fourth-round fixture.

In women’s singles, second seed Coco Gauff faces 19th seed and fellow American Emma Navarro while local wildcard Emma Raducanu takes on Kiwi qualifier Lulu Sun.

Here’s the full list of round of 16 fixtures (only singles) for day seven of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [16] Ugo Humbert (FRA) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [Q] Lulu Sun (NZL) vs [WC] Emma Raducanu (GBR)

Women’s Singles - [19] Emma Navarro (USA) vs [2] Coco Gauff (USA)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles - [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) beat [12] Madison Keys (USA) - 6-3, 6-7, 5-5 (Keys retired hurt)

Men’s Singles - [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [14] Ben Shelton (USA)

Men’s Singles - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs [5] Daniil Medvedev

Court No. 2

Women’s Singles - Paula Badosa (ESP) vs Donna Vekic (CRO) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [12] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)