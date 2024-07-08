Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on 15th-seeded Dane Holger Rune in the round of 16 of men’s singles on the eighth the day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Monday.
Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will be up against 13th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in his fourth-round fixture.
In women’s singles, former champion and fourth seed Elena Rybakina faces 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya.
Here’s the full list of round of 16 fixtures (only singles) for day eight of Wimbledon 2024:
Centre Court
Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [17] Anna Kalinskaya - 6PM IST
Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)
Men’s Singles - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
Court No. 1
Men’s Singles - Arthur Fils (FRA) vs [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) - 5:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
Women’s Singles - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
Court No. 2
Men’s Singles - [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2024, July 8 schedule: Djokovic, Zverev and Rybakina in round of 16 action
- Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Sinner, Alcaraz through to quarterfinals; Raducanu knocked out
- Wimbledon 2024: Tennis theatrics keep capacity crowd riveted as Alcaraz has last laugh against Humbert
- IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma ton helps India level series against Zimbabwe
- TNPL 2024: Nellai Royal Kings, Lyca Kovai Kings clinch humdingers
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE