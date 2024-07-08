Wimbledon 2024, July 8 schedule: Djokovic, Zverev and Rybakina in round of 16 action

Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on 15th-seeded Dane Holger Rune in the round of 16 of men’s singles on the eighth the day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Monday.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will be up against 13th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in his fourth-round fixture.

In women’s singles, former champion and fourth seed Elena Rybakina faces 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Here’s the full list of round of 16 fixtures (only singles) for day eight of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [17] Anna Kalinskaya - 6PM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Men’s Singles - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Men’s Singles - Arthur Fils (FRA) vs [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) - 5:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Women’s Singles - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Court No. 2

Men’s Singles - [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)