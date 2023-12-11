PKL 10: Pardeep Narwal crosses 1600 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match

UP Yoddhas raider Pardeep Narwal became the first player to reach 1600 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League history during the game against Bengaluru Bulls on Monday.
Pardeep, the current UP Yoddhas captain, is also the most successful player in the league, having won three titles with Patna Pirates.
ALSO CHECK | HIGHLIGHTS: UP YODDHAS VS BENGALURU BULLS, PKL 10
Pardeep is the best raider in league history, and this achievement solidifies his dominance at the top of the standings.
Maninder Singh, the captain of the Bengal Warriors, sits second on the list with 1275 points.
Deepak Hooda, Jaipur Pink Panther’s Rahul Chaudhari and Telugu TItans captain Pawan Sehrawat round up the top five.
Before the match against Bengaluru Bulls, the ‘record-breaker’ had 1588 raid points.
Narwal got a touch point of Bengaluru’s defender Surjeet Singh to reach the landmark figure.
