PKL 10: Pardeep Narwal crosses 1600 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match

Pardeep, the current UP Yoddhas captain, is also the most successful player in the league, having won three titles with Patna Pirates.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 22:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal became the first player to cross 1600 raid points in PKL.
FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal became the first player to cross 1600 raid points in PKL. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal became the first player to cross 1600 raid points in PKL. | Photo Credit: PKL

UP Yoddhas raider Pardeep Narwal became the first player to reach 1600 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League history during the game against Bengaluru Bulls on Monday.

Pardeep, the current UP Yoddhas captain, is also the most successful player in the league, having won three titles with Patna Pirates.

ALSO CHECK | HIGHLIGHTS: UP YODDHAS VS BENGALURU BULLS, PKL 10

Pardeep is the best raider in league history, and this achievement solidifies his dominance at the top of the standings.

Maninder Singh, the captain of the Bengal Warriors, sits second on the list with 1275 points.

Deepak Hooda, Jaipur Pink Panther’s Rahul Chaudhari and Telugu TItans captain Pawan Sehrawat round up the top five.

Before the match against Bengaluru Bulls, the ‘record-breaker’ had 1588 raid points.

Narwal got a touch point of Bengaluru’s defender Surjeet Singh to reach the landmark figure.

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10 /

Pro Kabaddi league /

UP Yoddhas /

Pardeep Narwal

  1. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC appoints Renedy Singh as interim coach
    Ashwin Achal
  2. PKL 10: Pardeep Narwal crosses 1600 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 auction: 77 slots up for grab as 333 players set to go under hammer on December 19
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha beat Basundhara Kings to make it to zonal semis, Mohun Bagan bow out after third defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vidit Gujrathi pips Arjun to win Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2023
    Team Sportstar
  1. PKL 10: Pardeep Narwal crosses 1600 career raid points during Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, Bharat Bengaluru to win 38-36 over UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal’s super 10 powers Jaipur to win 35-32 vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Siddharth’s Super 10 powers Haryana Steelers to 35-33 win over Dabang Delhi after Shubham, Maninder help Bengal Warriors defeat Tamil Thalaivas 48-38
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
