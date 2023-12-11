Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: Bharat’s Bulls takes on Narwal’s UP; Arjun Deshwal leads Jaipur to first win vs Gujarat

December 11, 2023 19:14

Jaipur vs Gujarat - Top players

Jaipur Pink Panthers

With 25 raid points in 2 matches, Arjun Deshwal leads the raiding department of Jaipur. He scored 8 points in his last match.

Meanwhile, Jaipur’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sunil Kumar, who has scored 5 tackle points in 2 matches of PKL 10.

Gujarat Giants

Sonu Jaglan has been the top raider for Gujarat in Season 10. He has scored 33 raid points in 4 matches, including 5 do-or-die raid points.

Sombir leads the defence for Gujarat and has scored 13 tackle points in 4 matches. Meanwhile, Rohit Gulia is the best all-rounder in the team with 16 points in 4 matches.