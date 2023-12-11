Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: Bharat’s Bulls takes on Narwal’s UP; Arjun Deshwal leads Jaipur to first win vs Gujarat

Key Updates
- December 11, 2023 21:06FULLTIME | Jaipur beats Gujarat 35-32
Finally, the defending champions made the first points in the PKL 10 with a thrilling win.
- December 11, 2023 21:0535-32
Arjun Deshwal rolled down the clock to seal the match before Sonu was handed a freebie point from Sahul.
- December 11, 2023 21:0435-31
Another point for Sonu, this time of Sunil Kumar but it looks too little, too less with just 35 seconds on the clock.
- December 11, 2023 21:0335-30
A quick point for Sonu in the raid.
- December 11, 2023 21:0335-29
SUPER RAID | Bhavani Rajput has literally sealed the deal for Jaipur by picking up Fazel Atrachali and Sourav Gulia along with a bonus as well to get back with three points in the raid.
- December 11, 2023 21:0132-29
Sunil Kumar tackles Rakesh to extend the lead to three points. Just over 100 seconds left on the clock.
- December 11, 2023 21:0031-29
Mohammad Nabibaksh initiates an anklehold on Arjun Deshwal and Fazel comes from the other side to complete the tackle.
- December 11, 2023 20:5931-28
Sonu gets a tag on Abhishek to complete the fourth Super-10 of this season!
- December 11, 2023 20:5731-27
Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and picks Sombir. Fazel takes a review but nothing conclusive to change the on-field decision.
- December 11, 2023 20:5430-27
Sonu picks the touch point of Sunil Kumar in the raid.
- December 11, 2023 20:5330-26
Arjun this time picks Mohammad Nabibakhsh for a point in the raid.
- December 11, 2023 20:5129-26
A bonus for Arjun Deshwal under the nose of Fazel Atrachali.
- December 11, 2023 20:5028-26
Sonu picks Ankush.
- December 11, 2023 20:5028-25
A multi-point raid from Arjun as he gets two touchpoints of Rakesh and Sourav Gulia
- December 11, 2023 20:4926-25
Vikash Jaglan gets a bonus but Sahul Kumar tackles him as JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS INFLICTS A RETURN ALL-OUT ON GUJARAT. It is the pink team which is in the lead now.
- December 11, 2023 20:4623-24
Arjun Deshwal gets a fairly easy point in the raid to reduce Gujarat to one man again.
- December 11, 2023 20:4622-24
Vikash Jaglan is the lone man left on the mat for Gujarat. He goes in the raid and comes back with a bonus along with a touchpoint of Sahul Kumar to deny Jaipur Pink Panther all-out.
- December 11, 2023 20:4522-22
SUPER RAID | Arjun Deshwal makes headlines with not one not two but three touchpoints while in the raid. He is holding his shoulders in pain but has restored parity in the scoreline. He takes out Sombir, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh.
- December 11, 2023 20:4319-22
Rakesh is in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by Sahul Kumar.
- December 11, 2023 20:4218-22
Arjun Deshwal gets another point back as he picks Fazel Atrachali.
- December 11, 2023 20:4117-22
Sunil Kumar this time completes a SUPER TACKLE to send Sonu back to the bench.
- December 11, 2023 20:4015-22
A bonus for Arjun Deshwal.
- December 11, 2023 20:4014-22
Sonu tries to escape from Jaipur’s defence and gets tackled too but it was Bhavani Rajput who made a rookie error of going out of bounds to hand a point back to Sonu and Gujarat.
- December 11, 2023 20:3514-21
V Ajith Kumar goes in the do-or-die raid and goes down after Fazel comes gunning at him with a chain tackle with Arkam Shaikh.
- December 11, 2023 20:3314-20
Sunil Kumar reduces the Gujarat’s lead further by tackling Rakesh.
- December 11, 2023 20:3213-20
A bonus for Bhavani Rajput.
- December 11, 2023 20:26HALFTIME | Jaipur 12-20 Gujarat
Rohit Gulia goes in the do-or-die raid and escapes a dash from Ankush to extend Gujarat’s lead to 8 points at halftime.
- December 11, 2023 20:2412-19
Bhavani Rajput is making a small but instantaneous difference as he picks up big man Sonu in the raid.
- December 11, 2023 20:2211-19
Bhavani Rajput goes in the do-or-die raid and picks up Sombir for a point.
- December 11, 2023 20:2210-19
Sonu goes deep in the lobby before getting a running hand touch on Sahul Kumar.
- December 11, 2023 20:2110-18
SUPER TACKLE | Sunil, Sahul and Reza combined to dash Rakesh for not one but two points. It was Sahul Kumar who almost single-handedly dashed the raider out.
- December 11, 2023 20:208-18
Arjun Deshwal goes in the do-or-die raid and is tackled by Rakesh.
- December 11, 2023 20:198-17
Rohit Gulia picks up Abhishek KS in the raid.
- December 11, 2023 20:198-16
Rakesh goes in the do-or-die raid and it is the captain Sunil Kumar, who gives Jaipur a point after a while.
- December 11, 2023 20:187-16
Fazel Atrachali takes V Ajith Kumar and the match is going only one way here.
- December 11, 2023 20:157-15
Ankush pounces on Sonu but the latter is in supreme form as he comes back with another point in the raid.
- December 11, 2023 20:157-14
Sourav Gulia comes on time to dash Arjun Deshwal with ease.
- December 11, 2023 20:137-13
Yes, the inevitable has happened as Gujarat INFLICTS FIRST ALL-OUT on Jaipur. Reza Mirbagheri had no option but to surrender as Gujarat extended its lead to 6 points within a flash.
- December 11, 2023 20:117-10
V Ajith Kumar has been tackled by Arkam Shaikh and Jaipur is on the brink of getting all-out here.
- December 11, 2023 20:107-9
Sahul Kumar comes from the side and tries to block him from side-on but Sonu uses his brute force to get another point in the raid.
- December 11, 2023 20:097-8
V Ajith Kumar gets another bonus.
- December 11, 2023 20:096-8
V Ajith Kumar gets a bonus.
- December 11, 2023 20:085-8
SUPER RAID| Sonu takes three points while coming back to deliver a super raid. He takes out Sunil Kumar, Ankush and Abhishek KS.
- December 11, 2023 20:075-5
Sombir instantly restores parity after tackling Arjun Deshwal to get Fazel Atrachali back on the mat.
- December 11, 2023 20:065-4
Reza Mirbagheri roars out loud as he initiates the tackle on Rohit Gulia.
- December 11, 2023 20:064-4
A bonus for Sonu.
- December 11, 2023 20:054-3
Arjun Deshwal goes in the raid and he comes back with a touchpoint of Rakesh to put Jaipur in the lead.
- December 11, 2023 20:053-3
Rohit Gulia gets his second bonus and third point.
- December 11, 2023 20:043-2
A bonus for Arjun Deshwal.
- December 11, 2023 20:022-2
Arjun gets a touch on Gujarat’s captain Fazel to to make it 2-2.
- December 11, 2023 20:021-2
A bonus in return for Rohit Gulia.
- December 11, 2023 20:021-1
A bonus for Arjun Deshwal.
- December 11, 2023 20:010-1
Rohit Gulia is in the first raid and he comes back after escaping the hold of Reza Mirbagheri.
- December 11, 2023 20:00Toss Update - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
Jaipur Pink Panthers won the toss and elected court. Gujarat to start the raiding proceeding.
- December 11, 2023 19:53We’re moments away from LIVE action
Deshwal’s Panthers and Fazel’s Giants are ready to battle it out in the Garden City. Get ready, LIVE action will begin soon.
- December 11, 2023 19:52Get ready for high-octane action - Jaipur vs Gujarat
Both teams have arrived at the venue. Bengaluru is geared up for two high-octane Kabaddi action
- December 11, 2023 19:51Get ready for high-octane LIVE action - Jaipur vs Gujarat
Both teams have arrived at the venue. Bengaluru is geared up for two high-octane Kabaddi action
- December 11, 2023 19:41Presenting the starting 7 of Gujarat Giants
Fazel Atrachali (C), Sourav Gulia, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh, Arkam Shaikh, Sonu
- December 11, 2023 19:40Here’s the starting lineup of Jaipur Pink Panthers
Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar (C), Sunil Kumar, V Ajith Kumar
- December 11, 2023 19:28Head-to-head - Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
In PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls and U.P. Yoddhas have played each other 13 times. The Bengaluru Bulls lead the head-to-head record, winning 8 times while the U.P. Yoddhas have returned with a victory on 5 occasions.
Played - 13
Bengaluru - 8 | UP - 5
- December 11, 2023 19:27Top players - Bengaluru vs UP
Bengaluru Bulls
With 37 raid points in 4 matches, Bharat Hooda leads the raiding department of Bengaluru Bulls. He scored 14 points in his last match.
Their defence will be led by Surjeet Singh who has pocketed 10 tackle points in 4 games of PKL 10.
UP Yoddhas
Surender Gill has been the top raider for U.P. Yoddhas in Season 10. He has picked up 34 raid points in 3 matches, including 3 do-or-die raid points.
Sumit leads the defence for Yoddhas and has scored 14 tackle points in 3 matches.
Gurdeep is the best all-rounder in the team with 10 points in 3 matches.
- December 11, 2023 19:25Squads - Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
Bengaluru Bulls - Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar
UP Yoddhas - Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar
- December 11, 2023 19:14Head-to-head - Jaipur vs Gujarat
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants faced each other 12 times in the history of PKL.
With 6 wins against Jaipur, Gujarat is ahead in the head-to-head record. Whereas Jaipur has won 4 times while 2 matches ended in a tie.
Total: 12 | Jaipur: 4 | Gujarat: 6 | Tie: 2
- December 11, 2023 19:14Jaipur vs Gujarat - Top players
Jaipur Pink Panthers
With 25 raid points in 2 matches, Arjun Deshwal leads the raiding department of Jaipur. He scored 8 points in his last match.
Meanwhile, Jaipur’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sunil Kumar, who has scored 5 tackle points in 2 matches of PKL 10.
Gujarat Giants
Sonu Jaglan has been the top raider for Gujarat in Season 10. He has scored 33 raid points in 4 matches, including 5 do-or-die raid points.
Sombir leads the defence for Gujarat and has scored 13 tackle points in 4 matches. Meanwhile, Rohit Gulia is the best all-rounder in the team with 16 points in 4 matches.
- December 11, 2023 19:04Jaipur vs Gujarat last head-to-head
The last match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants ended in a 51-51 tie in PKL 9.
- December 11, 2023 19:04Jaipur vs Gujarat - Squad
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit
Gujarat Giants: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D
- December 11, 2023 18:43Live Streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 11, 2023 18:41December 11 schedule
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas - 9 PM, IST
- December 11, 2023 18:31Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 10 where Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Gujarat GIants and Bengaluru Bulls face UP Yoddhas at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
