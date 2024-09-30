The hidden toll of stress on athletes and how to counter it

Behind every gold medal and roaring crowd is a silent battle that few witness — one that tests an athlete’s mind as much as their body. I’ve had the privilege of working with stars like Olympic medallists Kenneth Bednarek and P. V. Sindhu and cricketers like Shardul Thakur.

While they dazzle on the field, the real challenge lies in enduring the relentless pressure off it. From national expectations to personal hurdles, these athletes face intense stress that depletes vital nutrients, leading to emotional burnout and chronic fatigue.

Being a champion is more than just about physical strength — it’s about surviving the mental grind.

The biochemistry of stress

When athletes face stress — whether physical or mental — their bodies go into fight-or-flight mode, releasing cortisol and adrenaline to boost energy, speed up heart rate, and sharpen focus. While this helps in the moment, it comes at a cost.

These stress hormones deplete key neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, and acetylcholine, which regulate mood, focus, and muscle coordination. At the same time, stress increases the demand for essential nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium, calcium, and zinc.

Think of your body as a machine: neurotransmitters are the spark plugs, and vitamins and minerals are the fuel. When stress becomes constant, it’s like running the machine too hard — eventually, things break down. Without replenishing these critical nutrients, performance and overall health begin to suffer.

The impact of stress on the body

• Dopamine: Vital for motivation and focus, stress burns through dopamine quickly, leading to exhaustion and mental fatigue.

• Serotonin: The ‘feel-good’ chemical, serotonin, stabilises mood. Low levels due to stress cause anxiety, irritability, and even depression.

• Acetylcholine: Essential for muscle contraction and cognitive function, stress depletes this neurotransmitter, resulting in poor coordination, memory issues, and slower recovery.

• B-complex vitamins: Crucial for energy production, they get depleted by stress, leading to fatigue, slow recovery, and muscle cramps.

• Magnesium: Key for muscle relaxation and heart rhythm, stress drains magnesium, causing tension, spasms, and sleep issues.

Stress doesn’t just challenge performance — it disrupts the very systems that athletes rely on to recover and thrive.

In simpler terms, stress depletes your brain’s happy chemicals and energy reserves. Imagine trying to run a marathon without refilling your water bottle — eventually, you’ll hit a wall and crash.

That’s what happens to athletes if they don’t replenish these neurotransmitters and nutrients. Their bodies are pushed to the limit, and without proper recovery, they can’t keep up with the demands.

Break the shackles

I’ve got some secret hacks to restore your neurotransmitters and nutrients, helping you bounce back from stress like never before. It’s not just about ‘eating healthy’. Athletes need targeted nutrition. Here are some game-changing tips:

• Tyrosine for dopamine: Boost dopamine with foods rich in tyrosine like paneer, curd, chicken, fish, rajma, chana, oats, nuts, bananas, and soy products to keep your brain sharp.

• Magnesium for relaxation: A warm cup of almond milk or dark chocolate before bed is perfect for muscle relaxation and better sleep, essential for recovery.

• Vitamin B smoothies: A smoothie with spinach, bananas, flax seeds, and protein powder can provide the B vitamins needed to calm your nervous system and combat stress.

• Omega-3 for brain health: Fatty fish like salmon or sardines, or Omega-3 supplements, protect neurotransmitters and keep your mind sharp and balanced.

• Zinc for immune support: Pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and cashews are great for boosting zinc levels and strengthening both your brain and immune system during stressful times.

• Rehydrate with coconut water: Coconut water replenishes electrolytes like potassium and magnesium without the added sugars of commercial sports drinks.

These targeted nutrition strategies help athletes recharge both physically and mentally.

Managing stress — both physical and mental — is crucial to an athlete’s success. While fitness and mental toughness are key, nutrition plays an equally vital role in preventing burnout.

High-level sports bring inevitable stress, but how athletes handle it can be the difference between winning and exhaustion.

The secret? Train smarter, not just harder.

Prioritise nutrition, replenish what’s lost, and fuel your body with the right nutrients to handle stress like a true champion.